Boys Basketball | Bardo leads Marion to road win at Herrin

HERRIN — The Marion Wildcats went on a 14-0 run starting with the last basket of the third quarter to take down Williamson County rival Herrin, 53-45, in front of a packed Memorial Gymnasium crowd Tuesday night.

The last time these two teams played was in the Class 3A Marion Regional championship game March 6 of last year — just a week prior to sports getting halted for several months.

"This was a heck of an atmosphere," said Marion coach Gus Gillespie. "After last year not playing in front of fans then here playing in front of a big, big crowd, there was a lot of nervous energy and we played that way."

But it was the Wildcats who settled down in the second half after trailing 29-24 at the break following a jumper by Herrin's Slayde Huntley at the buzzer.

A layup by Rayzhaun Bardo cut Herrin's lead to 38-34 going into the fourth. Bardo had two more driving layups, Evan Noelle and Venson Newsom both put in free throws and Bardo drilled a 3-pointer as Marion pushed in front.

Another basket by Newsom capped the 14-0 run, which was stopped by a 3-pointer from Herrin freshman Kyrese Lukens with 2:20 left.

"I don't know if it was fatigue or experience, but we finally slowed down," Gillespie said. "I told them at halftime sooner or later we would settle down and be able to execute and we did that."

Bardo finished with a game-high 17 points, while Newsom had 13 and Trevor Jackson added eight for the Wildcats.

Lukens, who came off the bench, led the Tigers with 10 points. Sophomore Exavier Williams had nine.

Herrin plays again Wednesday night at home against Sesser-Valier, then is off until Dec. 4 when it plays Breese Central.

Marion travels to a tournament for three games in the Peoria area this weekend. The Wildcats play at Pekin on Friday, then play at Peoria Notre Dame and Morton on Saturday.

