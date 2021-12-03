Boys Basketball | Benson leads Mount Vernon past Carbondale

CARBONDALE — It's never easy to win on the road. Just ask the Mount Vernon Rams.

But in the end, the favored visitors from Jefferson County rallied from a three-point third-period deficit to defeat the Carbondale Terriers on Friday, 56-45.

The Rams relentlessly pounded the ball inside the paint to their 6-foot-8 preseason All-State center, NJ Benson, and the senior responded by pouring in a game-high 25 points. Benson took advantage of his size to draw myriad fouls from the much shorter Terriers. He finished with seven field goals on 11 attempts and converted 11-of-17 free throws. He was the only Ram to reach double figures.

Jackson Swan followed with nine points for Mount Vernon, which improves to 4-1 overall, 1-0 in the South Seven Conference. DaShaunsae King added eight points.

The Rams struggled mightily from the charity stripe on this night, knocking down only 23-of-42 attempts (52 percent).

"The two things that really stand out to me are leaving 20 points at the free-throw line and not doing a good job rebounding the basketball," said Mount Vernon head coach Tim Holloway. "We did some things better in the second half. We got the ball where it needed to go (to Benson). We took care of the ball much better. Our turnovers were down, but it was not easy.

"Carbondale played us very tough. They played with a lot of intensity. With it being a conference home game, we knew they would play hard. Had we rebounded a little better and made our free throws, though, I feel the score would have been a much bigger spread."

Holloway said the rebounding must improve for the Rams as the season progresses.

"Carbondale is really quick, but we gave them way too many extra possessions," he said. "That was really frustrating because we talked all week in practice about boxing out. It's a good thing the game wasn't closer than what it was."

The Terriers, now 0-1 in the league and 2-3 overall, were led by sophomore guard Decarl Payne's 16 points.

For a few minutes in the third period, the underclassman single-handedly erased the Rams' lead and gave Carbondale a handful of slim leads. Eleven of his 16 points came in the third period. Senior Solomon McIntyre came off the bench to drop in 12 points.

Terriers first-year head coach Troy Barton said he was pleased with his team's defensive effort.

"I thought we did a great job (on Benson), especially in the first half. We pressured him all over the court. Eventually, we just ran out of bodies. He's a heck of a player. We knew he was going to get his. We tried to make other guys beat us, but just fell a little bit short."

Carbondale could not take advantage of open looks from beyond the 3-point arc. The Terriers could only manage four triples in 28 attempts (14 percent). And because of all the long-range sniping, they rarely got to the free-throw line, making good on a subpar 3-of-9 attempts (33 percent).

Still, Barton believes his team has a bright future.

"If we play hard and compete, I think we will give ourselves a chance to win games," he said. "I can sleep well tonight knowing how hard they worked."

The Rams led at each quarter break: 13-9, 21-17 and 40-37. Mount Vernon returns to action at 9:15 p.m. Saturday at home against Belleville East. The Terriers also play Saturday at noon in Marion against Triad.

