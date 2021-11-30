Boys Basketball | Benton pulls away for win against Hardin County

GOREVILLE — Hardin County did what it could to shorten the game early, but the Benton Rangers got off and running eventually and recorded a 50-35 victory on the second night of the ninth annual Goreville Invitational Tournament.

The Cougars (0-2) had the ball for the first 2-1/2 minutes of the game and were even ahead at 4-2 on a floater by Ben Vaughn.

And before the Rangers took the lead, nearly their entire roster touched the floor after head coach Ron Winemiller made a five-man substitution at the 4:18 mark of the first quarter.

"We just feel like we've got a lot of guys who can play," Winemiller explained later. "It will kind of shake itself out but right now that's kind of where we're at."

Benton went on a 9-0 run to take control. Nick Melvin had a nice baseline layup, Aidan Peach dropped in a stickback, Eli Hanson dropped in a baseline basket and Keegan Glover's drive early in the second quarter capped the run.

Benton's lead was double digits at halftime when a steal and layup from Nick Melvin made it 21-11.

"Our younger group came in and gave us a boost offensively in the first half," Winemiller said.

Benton senior Landon Bolen showcased his versatility early in the third quarter. The 6-foot forward blocked a shot, then hit a 3-pointer on the other end, then came back down and took a charge defensively.

Bolen finished with a team-high 14 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter, and several impressive rebounds.

"He shot the ball and made some shots from the perimeter," Winemiller said. "He's really good off the bounce. He did a really good job of staying in balance and not charging. He can get off-center sometimes but he was really good tonight."

Benton senior Reid Baumgarte had a highlight-reel block on a layup attempt and Isaac Billington hit a 3-pointer as the Rangers pushed their lead to 20 points in the fourth quarter before the Cougars made a late run.

Billington finished with 12 points for the Rangers.

Jake Vaughn led Hardin County with 17 points. He went on a personal run late in the third quarter that trimmed what was once a 15-point lead down to nine before Benton got jumpers from Peach and Billington to take a 34-22 lead into the fourth.

"I thought defensively we played pretty well," Winemiller said. "We did a good job. Vaughn is an awful nice player and I thought we did a pretty good job on him."

Benton plays Anna-Jonesboro when the tournament resumes Thursday and faces Hamilton County on Friday before finishing against host Goreville on Saturday night.

