Boys Basketball | Caden Hawkins shoots the rock just like his dad

CARTERVILLE — Catch pass, square body, and release the basketball. Swish!

Watching a good shooter in basketball is like poetry in motion. The task looks almost effortless at times, yet the hours put in to become a prolific shooter and scorer run into the thousands. It doesn't come easy.

Carterville High School senior Caden Hawkins is off to a quick start for a Lions squad that has put together a 7-3 record to date. The 6-foot guard is averaging 19.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

And that is on the heels of a junior in which Hawkins averaged 15.4 points and 5.1 assists in barely half a season after recovering from shoulder surgery that kept him out of action from August 2021 to January of 2022.

"I couldn't shoot the ball for two or three months," said Hawkins, who injured his right shoulder diving for a ball in a three-on-three competition during the summer of 2021.

"Once I was healthy, it took a while to get my confidence back and trust that my shoulder was going to be OK," he said. "But I made it through the second half of the season just fine (All-Conference, All-South and Third Team All-State) and knew I had just one more shot at high school basketball.

"This past summer was go time for me," Hawkins said. "I got on the weights a lot and I got in the gym a lot. I worked hard to make my shot more consistent. Other than a two- or three-game stretch this season, my shot has been there. I am very confident when I get my hands on the ball. I don't mind taking the shot when the game is on the line, but it helps to know that there are four or five other guys of doing the same thing. We have a very good ballclub this year."

Hawkins said the Lions beefed up the schedule in an effort to be more dangerous once the postseason starts in late February.

"Look at our three losses - a very solid Class 2A squad in Murphysboro, an undefeated 3A school in Herrin, and a very good 4A school in O'Fallon. I think that kind of competition will make us that much better down the road. It's our hope to make a deep run when the regional starts."

Caden's father - Shane Hawkins - is the head coach for the Lions. He was also an accomplished player in his younger days, first at Pinckneyville High School, where he helped lead the Panthers to a state championship in 1994, and then with SIU when he was a part of some entertaining playoff basketball with the Salukis.

"Caden grew up being a facilitator of the basketball," the elder Hawkins said. "He made sure the ball got to the right guys. Now that he has grown and gotten much stronger, he has taken on more of a scoring role with the team. He can take the ball to the rim and he can step back and shoot it from beyond the arc. It's been quite the progression with Caden."

Shane Hawkins said his son injured his shoulder playing the game the only way he knows how - all out.

"It had to be in a 3-on-3 summer league pickup game," the coach said. "But that's Caden. He wouldn't have it any other way. I think the fact that he missed half a season last year and half a season his sophomore year because of COVID-19 has fueled his fire to have a big senior season. He put in the work during the off season and he is now beginning to reap the awarrds."

Caden Hawkins nearly set the nets on fire against the Carbondale Terriers with a 29-point performance. He followed up with a 23-point masterpiece at Herrin.

"He's just more comfortable with his shot," the coach said. "And he's quicker than some people give him credit. Caden is athletic enough and strong enough to score even when receiving contact. He has developed into a very nice player."

As nice a player as his dad was back in the day?

"I was a little taller than Caden (6-foot-3), but he is a true point guard. I was more of an off guard. He is quicker and a way better defender than I was. What impresses me the most is how hard he plays the game."

Caden said he likes having his pop as his head coach, too.

"Having my dad by my side means a lot to me," the senior said. "Knowing that he trusts me and has confidence in me to get the job done... that's important to me."