Boys Basketball | Carbondale holds on to defeat Marion

CARBONDALE — Clutch shooting by Soloman McIntyre and Decarl Payne lifted Carbondale to a 46-41 win over rival Marion in South Seven Conference boys basketball action Friday night.

McIntyre and Payne both hit 3-pointers after the Wildcats came back from a 12-point deficit and briefly took the lead and McIntyre sealed the game with a pair of free throws with 5.2 seconds left.

Alex Baughman led the Terriers with 11 points. McIntyre had 10 off the bench, while Payne and Jeremiah Tate both had nine.

Carbondale improved to 4-4 overall and 1-2 in the South Seven, while Marion dropped to 4-4 and 1-1.

The Terriers were playing for the first time since beating Triad at Marion's Black Diamond Harley-Davidson Shootout on Dec. 8. After that game, Carbondale went into a COVID-19 pause.

The lead changed hands five times in the opening quarter, when five different Marion players scored. Layups by Bryson Burgess and Rayzhaun Bardo had the Wildcats ahead 12-9 with 30 seconds left in the frame.

Carbondale went on an 11-0 run after that and held Marion scoreless for over seven minutes. McIntyre and Jeremiah Tate both had five points in the run, which was started by a free throw from Payne late in the opening frame.

McIntyre, who came off the bench, swished a pull-up 3-pointer at the top of the key for the biggest lead of 20-12 at the 3:50 mark of the second.

Marion's scoreless drought, which included a missed dunk by Venson Newsom, was ended when Bardo split a pair of technical foul free throws for a scorebook violation with 1:08 left in the half.

The Wildcats also got a slick turnaround jumper from Evan Noelle to cut the margin to 20-15 at the break.

Carbondale's Baughman turned an offensive rebound into a 3-pointer for the first score of the second half. The senior had another trey and also put in a breakaway layup to help the Terriers take a 33-23 lead into the fourth period.

Malik Crane-Walker also had a 3-pointer for Carbondale in the third quarter. His shot gave the Terriers their biggest lead at 31-19.

Marion scored six in a row to get back in it quickly. Noelle and Newsom dropped in baskets and Nehemiah Goodman hit two free throws to make it 33-29 with 6:14 left.

Payne took in a driving layup to stop that run, but Newsom split a pair of charity tosses and hit a 3-pointer from in front of Marion's bench to cut the lead to two at 35-33.

The Wildcats had the ball for a chance at the lead but turned the ball over and Baughman drilled his third triple with 4:08 left to give Carbondale a five-point edge.

Two free throws by Noelle, a layup by Newsom and a technical foul against Carbondale's bench caused the game to be tied and Marion took the lead on a jumper by Noelle with 2:48 remaining.

Three-pointers from McIntyre and Payne put the Terriers back ahead at 44-41 with a minute left.

Marion had a chance to tie with Noelle getting a nice look from the top of key but it rimmed out after a timeout was taken with 18.7 seconds left.

McIntyre sealed it by going to the line and making bonus free throws with 5.2 on the clock.

Newsom led Marion with 12 points. Noelle finished with 11 and Goodman had eight.

Carbondale plays again Saturday evening at Carterville with varsity expected to tip around 6:30 p.m.

Marion was supposed to play Centralia at home Tuesday but that game has been moved to Jan. 25 with the Orphans in COVID-19 protocol. The Wildcats' next game is now Dec. 28 when they open the Route 13 Christmas Classic against Marion (Arkansas).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0