Boys Basketball | Carbondale vs. Murphysboro game postponed due to COVID-19

CARBONDALE — Tuesday’s boys basketball game between Carbondale and Murphysboro was postponed when one of the Terriers players and an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19.

“We got notification Tuesday morning on two positive tests for COVID involving our boys basketball team, so we had to postpone - we definitely want to reschedule - our JV and varsity game against Murphysboro and our freshmen game at Nashville,” said Carbondale Community High School Athletic Director Gwen Poore. “We just found out, so we’re at the start of contact tracing. We hope to keep it contained as much as possible and will follow Jackson County’s protocols because they are the experts. They will let us know what we need to do in terms of quarantine or who is able to play. We hope to know in the next couple days whether we’ll be able to field a team or not.”

The upcoming varsity game at Cahokia on Friday is in jeopardy as the school is waiting guidance from the Jackson County Health Department.

“We’re going to keep those impacted by this virus in our prayers and we’re looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible,” said Carbondale coach Troy Barton. “He literally went to the doctor for a stomach problem and took a test out of caution and tested positive. The coach got tested because of the regular protocols we have at the school and they told him he got it. Neither one has symptoms. It’s been over 48 hours since we’ve been around anybody - we played early on Saturday and we took off on Sunday and the kids weren’t at school Monday. As of now, we cancelled practice on Tuesday, but plan on practicing after school Wednesday. I think we’re going to get a chance to play Friday night, but it’s going to be up to the Jackson County Department of Health.”

