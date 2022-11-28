Boys Basketball | Carmi-White County rolls past Du Quoin at Tip-Off Classic

DU QUOIN — It's easy to see why Carmi-White County has been picked by league coaches to win the Black Diamond Conference East Division title this season.

They can score, and score in bunches.

The Bulldogs made quick work of the host Indians on Monday night in the first round of the Tip-Off Classic. CWC jumped out to a 15-6 lead after one quarter and extended that lead to 17 points at the half with a big second period - 35-18.

"Du Quoin always gives us their best effort. They come out and pressure you," said Bulldogs head coach Kevin Wolff. "They play a different style of basketball than what we see back in our conference, which is good. That's why I like coming over here - to see some different styles. They gave us fits at times."

Senior Bryce Conner, a 6-foot-4 forward, paced the CWC offense with 23 points. Also hitting for double figures were Mitchel Edwards with 14 points and Tyler Goemaat and Landon Driscoll with 10 points each.

The Bulldogs upped their lead to 20 points through three periods at 48-28 before a late surge by the Indians closed the final gap to 11.

Du Quoin was led by Gage Green's 14 points. He accounted for four triples on the night. Kameron Hugya was also in double figures with 11. Malik Jones and Eli Maynor tacked on seven apiece with Nishan Woody adding five and Da'Marion Johnson netting four. Dwayne Wilmington and Jaden DeMarie had two points each.

Indians head coach Jason James took the loss in stride.

"The Conner kid is a load. He played well and the supporting cast that goes along with him is pretty good, too," James said. "They knocked down some shots. They're a physical group and they flat out get after you (defensively). I thought we were a little intimidated by them in the beginning.

"We're not a big team," James continued. "So, we're going to have to be scrappy and fight our way through games, and hopefully, pull off some Ws."

CWC will take on Cairo at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, while the Tribe takes on West Frankfort at 7 p.m. Wednesday.