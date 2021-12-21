Boys Basketball | Carterville defeats Herrin 51-45

CARTERVILLE — Baskets from Peyton Bittle, John Stroud and Kade Lustenberger at the start of the fourth quarter pushed Carterville to a 51-45 victory over Herrin in a non-conference boys basketball clash Tuesday night.

Carterville improved to 7-2, while Herrin dropped its record to 3-4 with the loss.

"That was a great team effort," said Carterville coach Shane Hawkins. "We had a bunch of guys step up and make plays. If you're going to beat good teams, you have to have every guy on your roster make a contribution and we did that tonight."

The game was tied at 39 after three periods, but a 3-pointer by Bittle was followed by inside baskets from Stroud and Lustenberger to force a Herrin timeout with 6:15 remaining.

"We kept playing hard," Hawkins said. "When you play hard, good things happen. I think they got a little tired and we were able to wear them down a little bit."

Herrin stayed close with free throws from Riley Chrostoski and Exavier Williams and a putback from Jonathan Harrison. But the Lions got another bucket from Lustenberger at the 2:12 mark and Stroud hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 38 seconds to seal it.

"We played hard but there were a couple things they did better," said Herrin coach Sayler Shurtz. "They beat us in some hustle plays and at the end of the game that was probably the difference."

Lustenberger scored Carterville's first eight points and the 6-foot-5 junior finished with a team-high 16.

"He was really good early," Hawkins said. "He kind of hit a wall there but he's talented. He can go make baskets. I thought he did a really good job of battling inside."

Stroud added 12 and Bittle had nine, while Nolan Hartford and Townsend Barton both chipped in six.

Haydon Mayer hit a 3-pointer late in the first quarter to give Herrin a 17-12 lead going into the second period. Williams hit two 3-pointers to put the Tigers ahead 24-19, but a triple by Bittle from in front of Herrin's bench and a driving layup by Lustenberger at the halftime buzzer had the Lions up 27-24 at the break.

"Our ball screen defense wasn't very good in the first half," Hawkins said. "I thought we were better and more engaged defensively and made things a little tougher in the second half. We just competed."

The lead went back and forth in the third quarter, when Williams scored eight of his game-high 20 points. But it came on a night when standout freshman Kyrese Lukens was held scoreless.

"It was a tough night for him but he's a freshman so he's going to have a couple of those," Shurtz said.

It came a few days after Lukens was most of Herrin's offense in a loss at Pinckneyville. Against the Lions, five different players scored in the first quarter — but Lukens wasn't one of them.

"We're struggling offensively to find some flow," Shurtz said. "We need to even it out a little bit. We can't look at one guy. Exavier had a heck of a night and we don't mind different guys stepping up and scoring, but we need some production out of more than just three or four guys."

Mayer added nine points and Chrostoski finished with eight for Herrin.

Both teams now enter the Eldorado Holiday Tournament. Herrin, the top-seeded team, plays Gallatin County at 8:30 a.m. Monday, while Carterville, which was seeded fifth, opens against West Frankfort at 11 a.m. after Vienna takes on Hardin County.

