HARRISBURG — In Carterville’s regional semifinal win over Eldorado on Wednesday night, the Lions struggled to nail down the win in the final minutes.

Friday night, the Lions hit every nail squarely in the head as they earned a 71-53 win over the Vienna Eagles in the championship game of the Harrisburg Class 2A Regional. The Lions advance to the Pinckneyville Sectional where they will face Breese Central.

This is Carterville’s first regional championship since 2015.

Carterville trailed the Eagles 36-35 entering the third quarter. Halfway through the third, the teams were deadlocked at 43. However, Carterville finished the quarter on a 14-3 run to take a healthy 57-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

“You have seniors,” said Carterville coach Shane Hawkins. “We talked a lot about that. We’ve been here before. We were in this game last year. So, I thought that would play a role because we have older guys that have played. I think our experience helped. We missed a lot of free throws and it wasn’t perfect the last 4-5 minutes, but you know these guys deserve it.”

The Lions start four seniors and a junior.

That experience played a key role on both ends of the floor down the stretch. Carterville held Vienna to just four field goals in the second half and the Lions turned the ball over just twice.

“We made a conscious effort to get back in transition and not give up easy baskets,” Hawkins said. “They beat us in transition a couple times early. I thought even in the first half we were pretty good in the halfcourt. They got us in transition because we could never get matched up. They were going to force the tempo. They were going to play at their pace.”

“We weren’t used to being behind,” said Vienna coach Stephen Dreher. “We panicked a little bit. We tried to shoot nine-pointers and get back all at once. It’s been a learning experience. We’re still taking baby steps.”

The Lions were balanced on offense. Kade Lustenberger led all scorers with 22 points. Blake Burkey chipped in 17 points, including four treys. Caden Hawkins had 14 and Peyton Bittle scored 12.

Burkey came up huge in that third quarter run, hitting three treys in less than two minutes. Lustenberger closed the run with another 3-pointer with just six seconds remaining in the quarter.

“We hit a couple shots and kind of got rolling in the third quarter,” Hawkins said. “We were just able to finish it off tonight.”

Solid defense also had a lot to do with the decisive third quarter run. The Lions created a pair of turnovers during that stretch. In addition, Carterville held high-scoring Owen Treat to just four points.

“We did a really good job on him,” said Hawkins. “Blake (Burkey) did a good job on him and Caden (Hawkins) did a good job on him. We kind of flipped back and forth on him. They have two really good offensive players. Everything runs through (Charlie) King and Treat. We had to be able to be able to contain one of them. They both couldn’t get 30. We did a lot of good things tonight.

Tommy Holhubner led Vienna with 18 points and King added 14.

Vienna ended the season at 29-4, setting a record for wins in a season.