Boys Basketball | Carterville rolls to win over Carbondale

CARTERVILLE — Playing on consecutive nights resulted in flipped scripts for the Carbondale and Carterville boys basketball teams Saturday evening.

Blake Burkey scored 16 points as Carterville rolled to a 52-37 win over Carbondale to improve the Lions' record to 6-2 and drop the Terriers back even at 4-4.

Carbondale was coming off a dramatic 46-41 win over Marion, which was its first game in nearly two weeks due to a COVID-19 pause, while Carterville had just lost on its home court to Nashville the night before.

"It was kind of a game of wills," said Carterville coach Shane Hawkins. "Could we be strong enough mentally to come back after getting beat last night — and could they be strong enough mentally coming back after a big rivalry win."

It was as expected early with four quick lead changes and both teams dropping in 3-pointers. But after a driving layup by Nolan Hartford gave the Lions a 9-8 lead, they didn't trail again.

Burkey followed with a 3-pointer and John Stroud turned a steal into three free throws with 00.2 on the clock at the end of the first quarter to put Carterville ahead 15-8.

Adam Vanderzille increased the Lions' edge and a trey by Townsend Barton made it 22-10 with 5:20 still left in the first half.

"We got off to a really good start," Hawkins said. "It helps when the ball goes in the hole. We kind of got some momentum early and we played hard."

Carterville's lead was 29-14 at the half and reached 17 points at 39-22 on a pair of free throws from Kade Lustenberger at the 3:56 mark of the third quarter.

Lustenberger added 10 points and Stroud had eight for the Lions. Burkey's final basket came with four minutes remaining and made the score 50-32.

"We did a very good job defensively," Hawkins said. "We were able to mix it up on them a little bit and change between zones and man and try to keep them off-balance."

Hartford and Barton both had five points, while Peyton Bittle and Adam Vanderzille both had four to finish off Carterville's scoring.

Decarl Payne hit four 3-pointers and led Carbondale with 14 points. Alex Baughman, who led the Terriers in scoring against Marion, didn't score until the second half and tallied six. Jeremiah Tate also had six points.

Carbondale was without senior guard Soloman McIntyre, whose clutch 3-pointer and free throws were huge in the win over Marion.

"He hurt his wrist at the end of the game last night," said Carbondale coach Troy Barton. "He put his hand down and it's not broken but it's sprained and he's out. We're just banged up right now. He definitely would've made a difference; he's kind of our spark plug off the bench.

"But everybody's banged up at this point of the season and you've got to have guys step up."

Carterville is back in action Tuesday night with a home game against Herrin. Carbondale is slated to travel to Belleville Althoff on Wednesday before opening play in the first Route 13 Christmas Classic on Dec. 29.

