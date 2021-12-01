Boys Basketball | Carterville's pressure defense sweeps Trico

CAMPBELL HILL — The floor was so slippery in the middle of the fourth quarter Wednesday night that Carterville coach Shane Hawkins took timeout in the middle of the under-four minute mask timeout to try his hand at sweeping.

That was appropriate, because by that point, the Lions had already broomed Trico off its floor.

Using pressure defense to create 26 turnovers, Carterville kept the Pioneers scoreless for a nine-minute stretch of the first half en route to a 57-38 decision on the second night of the Trico/Murphysboro Invitational Tournament.

“Our effort was really good tonight,” Hawkins said after his team improved to 2-1. “Now at times it was false effort because we ran without a plan. But at least we had an effort. Now it comes down to shoring things up and understanding why we’re doing things.”

Kade Lustenberger scored 16 points, going 4 of 7 from the 3-point line, to lead three Lions in double figures. John Stroud and reserve Brandon Skelcher each added 11. Stroud stuffed the stat sheet with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Coming off a 52-41 loss to Steeleville on Monday night, Carterville took about four minutes to emerge from a mental fog. Hawkins said his team didn’t even recognize that Trico opened the game in a 2-3 zone until he mentioned it during the under-four mask timeout in the first quarter.

“It didn’t seem like we were real organized to start the game, but at least we had effort,” he said. “If we have to coach effort every day, we can’t even reach our potential. We had bodies on the floor chasing loose balls and running in transition, so very good stuff.”

The best stuff came with the Lions leading 10-8 late in the first quarter. Lustenberger nailed a 3-pointer and Stroud followed with a putback to up the lead to seven as the period ended. Then things really got out of kilter in the second quarter.

While Lustenberger canned a couple of more 3s and Skelcher checked in with a 3-ball and a putback, Carterville completely stifled the Pioneers. Its ball pressure pushed their halfcourt offense almost out to midcourt at times.

Here’s what Trico’s first 10 possessions of the second quarter looked like: Turnover, turnover, turnover, turnover, turnover, turnover, turnover, missed one-and-one, missed layup, missed layup.

By the time Jacob Koehn powered his way to an and-one chance, there was just 1:04 left in the half and the Lions’ lead was already 28-10. The most encouraging thing to Hawkins, aside from the hustle, was that there were times when three substitutes were on the floor.

Given that Carterville is without a couple of projected starters in the backcourt, that was welcome news.

“How can we build depth and be able to give more guys a break? Matchups may dictate that, but I thought Skelcher came in and helped,” Hawkins said.

The Lions pushed the lead as high as 23 points in the third quarter before the Pioneers (1-1) worked to make the final margin respectable. They got a lot of help from the 5-11 Koehn, who carved out position in the lane consistently after halftime, scoring 12 of his game-high 20.

In the first game, Steeleville followed up its Monday night victory over a SIRR Mississippi contender by pulling away from Sparta in the second half for a 56-33 decision.

Carterville plays Sparta in Friday’s opener at 5:30 p.m., followed by Trico and Steeleville in the nightcap. Steeleville can clinch a spot in Saturday’s championship game against the winner of the Murphysboro pool with a victory.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.