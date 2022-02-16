Boys Basketball | Centralia beats Carbondale to sweep South Seven for second year in a row

CARBONDALE — Centralia got off to a rough start, falling behind 13-10 after the first quarter, but recovered to make 11-of-19 from beyond the arc in the final three quarters to beat Carbondale, 58-48, to complete a sweep of the South Seven Conference on the Terriers' senior night and final game of the regular season.

“Our 3-point shooting comes and goes, but generally it hasn’t gone for a whole game,” said Centralia coach Lee Bennett. “They were playing their zone and when we got the ball moving we were getting some good shots. We had four guys make 3s tonight.”

Centralia improved to 26-3 with its fourth win in a row and 14th in its last 15 games and finished 10-0 in the South Seven for the second year in a row.

“Going 10-0 in the conference for two years in a row is a good accomplishment for these guys,” Bennett said. “It’s not easy in our league. You’re winning in some places against some dudes.”

Carbondale dropped its fourth straight game to fall to 7-15 overall and 2-8 in the conference.

“We had a hand up in their face and they were shooting it from three-feet behind the line and that’s a shot as a coach we’ll live with and they just made it tonight and hats off to them,” said Carbondale coach Troy Barton. “There wasn’t much we could do. Some nights they’re going to fall. The kids played hard. We out-rebounded them and shot the ball pretty well inside, so overall we were satisfied where we’re at.”

Decarl Payne led the Terriers with 10 off the bench since the six seniors began the game as starters and the first off the bench.

Junior Koby Wilmoth led the game and the Orphans with 26 points, including six of Centralia’s 13 baskets from beyond the arc. Jeremy Dalton finished with four 3-pointers and 12 points.

In fact, the long distance shots were falling so good the Orphans scored just five other shots from the field and nine from the free throw line for the rest of the scoring.

The Orphans started the game cold from the field, making just 4-of-15 shots overall and 2-of-9 from beyond the arc to trail by three after the first quarter.

Centralia warmed up considerably in the second with its shot selection and made 4-of-7 from the field and 3-of-4 from long distance while Carbondale which had scored 10 points in the first quarter on 5-of-10 shooting and 2-of-3 from 3-point land went cold making just 2-of-12 shots and 0-of-4 from farther out to score just four points and trail 24-17 at the half.

The Orphans remained hot in the third quarter making 6-of-9 from beyond the arc and 6-of-12 overall, but Carbondale rediscovered its shooting eye making 6-of-13, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc to stay in the game and trail by 10 heading into the fourth quarter.

Davin Tabor closed out the third quarter with a 3-pointer from the right side of the key and Wilmoth opened the fourth with back-to-back 3s from the right side as the Orphans scored the first 10 points of the final frame to take an 18-point lead with 4:12 remaining.

The entire senior starting five for the Terriers fed off the Senior Night adrenaline jumping out to an 8-0 lead, including a 3-pointer by senior Alex Baughman. Centralia finally scored its first basket with 3:32 remaining in the first quarter on a short shot by Wilmoth.

Fifty-three seconds later, Wilmoth canned a 3, but senior Soloman McIntyre got that one back on a long distance shot from the top of the key. The teams traded baskets before Dalton swished a 3-pointer from the right corner to cut Carbondale’s lead to 13-10 heading into the second quarter.

Jaden Patterson opened the second frame with a layup to extend the lead back to five, but the Orphans went on a 9-0 run highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers by Wilmoth.

Carbondale snapped the run on a short jumper by senior DeMarcus Funchess, but two free throws by Daryle Jones and the fifth 3-pointer by Dalton with 1:21 remaining in the half for Centralia’s fifth from beyond the arc in the first half to give Centralia a 24-17 lead at the half.

Before the game, the five cheer team and dance team members and the seven senior basketball players Funchess, Baughman, McIntyre, Cordero Ward, Phillip Johnson and Lamark Threadgill were recognized.

