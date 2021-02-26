Boys Basketball | Centralia hangs on to beat Marion

MARION — Centralia jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and held on for a 62-57 win over Marion in their South Seven Conference rematch that took place Friday night at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.

Koby Wilmoth scored 18 points and Mason Blakemore had 17 to lead the Orphans, who improved to 8-1 with the victory. Marion dropped to 3-3 after having its two-game win streak snapped.

Cory Fleeman got the Orphans off and running with a quick 3-pointer, then after a steal and layup by Blakemore the lead was at 12-3 halfway through the opening frame.

Marion got within five at 18-13 on a layup by Trevor Jackson, but a technical on Jackson helped start Centralia on another run. A 3-pointer by Wilmoth put the lead back to nine at 22-13 and after buckets by Will Pryor and Ethan Dobbs the margin was 15 at 28-13 with 3:35 left in the half.

The offense picked up after the break with both teams scoring 18 points in the third quarter. Wilmoth had eight of those points for the Orphans.

Marion started the final frame on a 9-0 run with two 3-pointers by Hunter Simmons and another by fellow senior Jordan Cook to get within four. Wilmoth answered with a trey of his own.