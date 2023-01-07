Boys Basketball | Christ Our Rock Lutheran still undefeated at 13-0

CENTRALIA — When Herrin lost at Massac County Tuesday, that left only one remaining undefeated team in Southern Illinois boys basketball - Christ Our Rock Lutheran of Centralia.

The Stallions are a perfect 13-0 overall and 3-0 in both the Midland Trail and Gateway Metro conferences.

Head coach Brent Rueter explained that this year marks the last year for CORL in the Midland Trail as it transitions in full to the Gateway Metro Conference.

Wins to date have come against some local schools and some from just outside the area - Wayne City, Christopher, Waltonville, Bunker Hill, Father McGivney of Glen Carbon, Chester, Metro East Lutheran, Meridian, Vandalia, Cumberland, Flora, Nokomis, and Webber Township.

The Stallions' wins, for the most part, have been decisive. The only close game was a 53-48 win over Father McGivney. All other wins have been by double digits.

CORL has five seniors on its roster, including Myles Pryor, a 6-foot point guard; Ryan Wuebbels, a 6-foot-5 forward; Dallas Fair, a 6-foot-5 post player; Ethan Peltes, a 6-foot-4 forward; and Brayden Lueking, a 5-foot-8 guard.

There are also two juniors who are key contributors - Parker Boehne, a shooting guard recently named Vandale Holiday Tournament Most Valuable Player, and Lendon Isaiah.

"We're a pretty balanced team," Rueter said. "All of our starters average in double figures. Defensively, we pride ourselves in shutting teams down. We've kept seven of our opponents under 40 points. We generally play a man defense because I am a disciple of Nashville Hornets basketball. There are occasions, however, when I mix it up with some zone, traps, and press."

Rueter, a second-year head coach for CORL with more than 20 years of total coaching experience, said the Stallions went 20-9 last year, and all indications are that they will obliterate that mark.

"We are fortunate to have some kids who can really play the game and truly understand the game," he said. "And what makes it so good for me is that these kids are so coachable and smart."