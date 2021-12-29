Boys Basketball | Christopher downs Cobden to advance to Sesser-Valier championship game

SESSER — The first quarter was lights out shooting for both teams with Christopher holding a seven-point lead. The Bearcats maintained that lead to beat Cobden, 67-51, to advance to the championship game of the 40th annual Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

“They battled us the entire way,” said Christopher coach Eric Stallman. “They had it at nine points with five minutes left before they had to foul. They played an excellent game and got after us. Tyler Franklin is outstanding. When his brother graduated we thought we were rid of them. Even before the final five minutes we did a good job at the free throw line (15-of-17). Our kids played extremely well and extremely hard. We got into some foul trouble in the first half and were able to get through that. The kids who came in off the bench did a great job.”

The Bearcats improved to 10-0 and will play the winner of Sesser-Valier and Altamont at 7 p.m. on Thursday night. The Appleknockers had their eight-game winning streak snapped to drop to 9-4 and will play for third place at 3 p.m. against the loser of that game.

The game was unusual in that 45 fouls were called. In addition, there were four technical fouls called and three players fouled out.

Cobden’s junior forward Franklin led all scorers with 32 points, including a game-high five 3-pointers and 11-of-11 at the line. Elliot Lowndes played only 18 minutes and was held to 10 points with three blocked shots and two steals. The senior center missed the last three minutes of the first half with an injury and then fouled out with 2:54 left in the third quarter.

“Losing Lowndes really hurt,” said Cobden coach Wendell Wheeler. “At the end of the first half we had the momentum, so we thought we had a chance to cut into that lead, but Lowndes went down and that didn’t happen. He then fouled out on double foul with a reserve and that’s always a coach’s nightmare. But we still fought and until the final five minutes were only down by nine. I’m so proud of our effort.”

Scout Hudgens led the Bearcats with 22 points and four from beyond the arc with Colin Sveda finishing with four 3-pointers and 19 points.

Both teams came out blazing with Christopher making 6-of-8 shots from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the 3-point line while Cobden made 5-of-9 and 3-of-4 from long distance.

Christopher shot 5-of-10 overall and 2-of-3 from long distance in the second quarter to finish the first half with a .611 shooting percentage overall and .750 from beyond the arc. At the free throw line, the Bearcats were even better making 12-of-13.

Cobden wasn’t far behind, shooting .529 overall and .556 from beyond the 3-point line, but only went to the line twice in the first half making 2-of-3.

While the shooting from the field cooled off in the third quarter with each team making just 2-of-6 shots, the Bearcats making 1-of-2 3-pointers and Cobden missing both of their attempts, the game continued to be at the foul line with Christopher making 7-of-8 and the Appleknockers 6-of-6.

The Bearcats jumped out to a 5-0 lead on two free throws and the first 3-pointer by Sveda. After Franklin canned Cobden’s first 3-pointer from right side of the key, Hudgens got that one back with long distance bomb from the left side.

The Appleknockers rallied back on a layup by Lowndes and Franklin’s second 3-pointer from the left side of the key.

Christopher then went on a 12-3 run highlighted by two more 3-pointers by Sveda and Hudgens wrapped around Franklin’s third from beyond the arc to take a 20-11 lead with 1:01 remaining in the quarter.

Lowndes scored with 42 seconds left on a reverse layup to cut the lead to seven heading into the second quarter.

The Appleknockers came out of the break with Lowndes stealing the ball and going the distance for a driving layup followed by Franklin canning his fourth 3-pointer to cut the lead to two.

Mason Goins stalled the run when he was fouled on a layup and made the free throw. Hudgens and Sveda then made back-to-back 3-pointers with Hudgens adding a shorter basket to finish an 11-0 run to up the lead to 13 with 3:23 remaining in the first half.

The Bearcats led by 11 at the half and extended it to 13 heading into the fourth quarter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0