Boys Basketball | Christopher opens season with win over Thompsonville

CHRISTOPHER — It was not a work of art, but few season openers are as the Christopher Bearcats clawed their way past Thompsonville, 47-30, Monday, in the opening round of the 48th Annual Christopher Turkey Tournament.

The home team led 10-7 after one period, 20-15 at the half, and 34-19 after three periods.

Top scorer for the Bearcats was 6-foot-3 junior forward Scout Hudgens, who poured in 19 points on the night. He was the lone double-digit scorer.

Senior Trey Cole followed with nine points. Chase Freeman contributed six. Carson Hobbs flipped in five. Brett Janello and Chase Cole tallied three each and Connor DeWeerdt added two.

Top scorer for the Tigers was senior Hayden Lindhorst, who finished with 16 points. Fellow senior, Kade Shelby, contributed eight.

"It's always good to start off with a win," said Bearcats head coach Eric Stallman. "Whenever you lose the talent that we did from last year - all the experience that we had with Sveda, Goins and Mazur - who started for three and four years - it means these other guys haven't had a lot of experience.

"So, there's going to be some growing pains," Stallman continued. "It's going to happen, but I'm glad we were able to start with a win."

Stallman said there were some things he was pleased to see when factoring in the inexperience.

"I think we tried to play the game the right way tonight. That's very encouraging. You can grow if you're trying to do things the right way," he said. "We tried to get some transition buckets. We tried to have correct spacing. We tried to get into our ball-screen offense. It didn't look great at times, but it's going to get better."

Thompsonville head coach Kevin Smith was not upset with the loss.

"There were a lot of mistakes for a season opener - by both teams," he said. "It was pretty sloppy, but I was proud of our effort. We had trouble scoring a little bit, but we've had a lot of guys out sick the first two weeks of practice, so I can't fault our effort. We played hard. We just don't play smart at times, but we'll get better."

Smith said the third quarter was the key.

"We were only down five at the half (20-15) and I don't know how much they outscored us in the third quarter (14-4), but it was quite a bit. They turned up the intensity on defense and we didn't match it."

Christopher (1-0) will take on Waltonville at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals. The Spartans won 53-39 over Norris City-Omaha-Enfield in the other opening-round game of the bracket Monday.

Thompsonville (0-1) will meet NCOE at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the consolation bracket.