CRAB ORCHARD — Sophomore Cameron Clark exploded for 26 points, including four 3-pointers, to pace the Crab Orchard Trojans to a frenetic 90-86 victory over visiting Meridian.

Senior Brinnen Norris followed with 21 points and reached the 1,000-point milestone for his career in the process. He knocked down 11-of-13 free throws on the night.

Clark and Norris’ offensive production offset the hot hand of Meridian shooter Roderic Gatewood, Jr.

The senior sniper totaled 42 points on the night to lead the Bobcats. He had 22 points in the first half and 20 points in the second half and never came out of the game. And his night would have been even more special if not for the fact that he flat out struggled from the free-throw line. Gatewood was only able to convert 5-of-13 tosses.

“This win tonight was sweet in oh so many ways,” said Crab Orchard coach Jon Brown. “We were able to recognize my assistant coach—Caleb Vaughn—before the game after it was announced that he had been selected in the first round of a professional minor league basketball draft. We got to see Brinnen Norris reach 1,000 career points after making those last two free throws of the game.

“And we got a win against a really good Meridian team tonight. We had tremendous production off our bench—Conner Richardson, Colton Throgmorton, and Ethen Travelstead. They all played really well tonight.”

Brown, now in his 28th season as head coach with the Trojans, said he was also thrilled with the play of his sophomore, Clark.

“I thought he played extremely well defensively in addition to scoring as many points as he did.”

Joining Clark and Norris in double figures were Robby Rooker and Throgmorton with 11 points each and Richardson with 10 points.

In addition to Gatewood’s 42, Josh Everage tossed in 14 points.

The first half was wild. Crab Orchard led 25-16 after one period with Norris and Clark tallying seven points each.

The lead grew to as many as a dozen points at 28-16 on a 3-point basket by Clark, but the Bobcats came roaring back to score 13 unanswered points, thanks largely to the shooting of Gatewood to take a 29-28 lead.

Unfazed, the Trojans retook the lead and raced into the locker room at halftime with a 46-42 advantage.

Crab Orchard, atop the Greater Egyptian Conference, improves to 23-3 overall and play host to Carrier Mills on Tuesday.

Meridian, leading the South Egyptian Conference, falls to 15-11 overall.