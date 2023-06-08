SESSER – An assistant coach no more.

Marcus Clarry was recently awarded the opportunity to serve as boys head basketball coach at Sesser-Valier.

Clarry had served the previous 11 years at S-V as an assistant – first to Shane Garner and then last year to Tommy Holder. But when Holder accepted an assistant’s position at Carbondale this spring, there was a vacancy with the Red Devils.

“I’m really excited about this. It’s the most humbling experience I’ve ever had,” said the 31-year-old Clarry, a 2010 graduate of Du Quoin High School. “I can’t wait to get started.”

Clarry described himself as a coach who will pay attention to detail with his players and continue to push a defense-first mentality.

“I’m going to bring high energy to each practice and I’m going to have high expectations of my players,” he said. “Last year, we had to deal with a lot of injuries. The good news was that allowed us to play a lot of younger kids who now have varsity experience.”

Clarry said, ideally, he would like to have his team play an up-tempo style on the offensive end.

“But our defensive principles are more important to me,” he said. “Offensively, we will read and react to defenses that we face and if the opportunity is there to run, we’ll run. Get the best shot that we can get. I want our kids to value the basketball and value each possession.”

Sesser-Valier Athletic Director Chip Basso spoke highly of Clarry and his promotion.

“During the past decade, Coach Clarry has been a large part of what we have built at Sesser-Valier,” he said. “His familiarity with the players and the program will allow him to hit the ground running. I am excited to see him transition into his first head coaching position.”

Basso, who with the backing of the school board, also hired a new girls basketball coach – Beth Graskiewicz – and volleyball coach – Cheyenne Pitchford.

“It is a win for the school district to be able to add coaches that understand the important role that athletics can play in the lives of student-athletes,” he said. “I am certain that our school and community will be proud of the direction that they will lead their teams.”

A four-sport athlete at Du Quoin, Clarry went to SIU where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He was hired as a case worker for Caritas Family Solutions in Carterville.

Still, he couldn’t shake that urge to stay involved in athletics.

“Coach Garner and I had a conversation one day in church and I told him who I was and how much I wanted to coach,” Clarry said. “He gave me the opportunity to come on board with his staff and I am very appreciative of him for that.”

Clarry started out as a freshman coach and later became the junior varsity coach.

“I’m a foster parent and a youth pastor in addition to everything else,” he said. “I’m a passionate guy. Being a head basketball coach has been a dream of mine for quite some time now. I have been given the opportunity to give back to the game and let my faith hang out the way God intended.”

The Red Devils, who finished 11-19 last season with a fifth-place spot in the Black Diamond Conference West Division, hope to bounce back in a big way this fall under Clarry.

Sesser-Valier will open with the Du Quoin Invitational Tournament – an eight-team field that will include some larger schools like Herrin. The Red Devils will continue to host its own holiday tournament and will also compete in the Benton Invitational Tournament.