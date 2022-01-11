Boys Basketball | Clemons leads Murphysboro to win over West Frankfort

MURPHYSBORO — Calvon Clemons was the star of the game before, during and after as Murphysboro beat West Frankfort, 84-44, on Tuesday in a River-to-River Ohio Division boys basketball game played on “Calvon Clemons” Night in Memorial Gymnasium.

“We played pretty good tonight and got off to a fast start,” said Murphysboro coach Daryl Murphy. “Defense was really good causing a lot of mistakes early and were able to complete our transition really well tonight. Offensively we were shooting it pretty well from the field tonight.”

Murphysboro improved to 14-1 overall and remained undefeated in the Ohio at 4-0 while West Frankfort fell to 3-11 and 0-3.

Before tipoff, Clemons was awarded the actual game ball he scored his 1,000th point in a game against Steeleville on Dec. 28 at the Pinckneyville Duster Thomas Hoops Classic.

“The ceremonies were pretty nice – I enjoyed it,” Clemons said. “I’m a senior this year, so this is my last ride. I had to make it last. I don’t have a case for the ball yet, but I’m sure my parents are going to get one for me.”

Even before the ceremony it was the debut of the 2021-22 Red Devils Boys Basketball Trading Cards, given to the first 30 Murphysboro CUSD #186 Elementary Students (K-8).

Clemons led Murphysboro in scoring with 17 points, including two of the Red Devils’ five successful shots from beyond the arc.

“I could have had more – I missed a couple bunnies – but 17 is good enough for a big win,” Clemons said. “Coach talked to us about this being a conference game and having to play hard. So we just went out and put it all out there.”

Murphysboro made 35-of-56 from the field for a shooting percentage of .625, including the five from beyond the arc. The Red Devils were better at the line making 9-of-12 for .750 from the charity stripe. Murphysboro grabbed 27 rebounds while the Redbirds finished with 12. Defensively the Red Devils had 10 steals out of the 18 turnovers West Frankfort had.

The Red Devils jumped out to a 17-0 lead, which included a 3-pointer by Clemons, who also had two other baskets during the run. West Frankfort finally got on the board with 1:33 remaining in the opening quarter on a basket by Keagan Bowers.

Marquavion Cleaves scored with 47.8 seconds left and Bowers got that one back plus one with a 3-pointer from the right side with 33 seconds remaining.

Lucas Whittington opened the second quarter with a jumper to cut the lead to 19-7, but Murphysboro went on a 12-0 run to up the lead to 31-7 with 4:38 remaining in the half. Tyreek Feggins scored five points during that run.

A 3-pointer by Karmelo Abernathy gave Murphysboro a 25-point lead halfway through the quarter. The Red Devils extended their lead to 30-points with 56.6 seconds left and held onto to that lead at the half.

Murphysboro extended its lead to 41 points with 1:24 remaining in the third quarter and settled for a 40-point lead heading into the fourth.

Cleaves sank two free throws to open the fourth to up the lead to 42 for the first of three times the Red Devils would lead by that much over the next 5:41 with the last time being with 1:55 remaining in the game.

Cole Buckingham led the game and the Redbirds with 18 points that included five from beyond the arc and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

