Boys Basketball | Coach Daryl Murphy approaches 500th win with the Murphysboro Red Devils

MURPHYSBORO — Sometimes, the numbers do tell the story.

Daryl Murphy is on the precipice of reaching a huge career milestone - 500 wins at Murphysboro High School. As of today, Coach Murphy owns 498 wins against only 235 losses, which means that he has won more than twice as many as he has lost since taking over the reins as head coach before the 1996-97 season.

Murphy will most likely reach win No. 500 during the Pinckneyville Holiday Tournament. The Red Devils play at Cairo Tuesday night and will open tourney play with a game against Okawville on Dec. 27. Will that be the day? Hard to say. Here are a few of Murphy's major accomplishments to date:

12 River-to-River (Ohio Division) championships, which include nine outright titles and three shared titles

9 regional championships

3 sectional championships

3 super-sectional appearances, including 1 super-sectional championship (2010-2011), which resulted in a second-place finish at the state tournament

35 straight wins in one season, a school record (2010-2011) with the only loss coming in the championship game

64 combined wins (2009-2010 and 2010-2011) over two seasons, a school record

19 wins per season over 25-plus seasons

6 Southern Illinois Coaches Association "Coach of the Year" awards

"To be honest with you, I haven't really thought about it (500 wins) a whole lot," said Murphy prior to Friday's 54-45 road win over Herrin. 'You just kind of keep coaching. You know how busy a season is. You just keep trying to work with your players to get better and the wins just kind of come in hand."

Murphy said everybody keeps asking him about the achievement.

"I guess I just haven't thought of it being that big of a deal," he said. "I'm sure once this is all said and done, I will look back on it. The one thing that it does say is that we have built a really good basketball program at Murphysboro High School, and I am proud that we have been able to carry it on for as many years as we have. That says a lot about our program and community."

Murphy said there have been many memorable seasons, but it's hard to look past the 2010-11 season when picking a favorite. The Red Devils won 35 straight games and the only blemish on the season came at the hands of Chicago Hales Franciscan, a private school, 61-47, in the state title game. And that season came on the heels of a 29-win season the year before.

"That 2011 team was such a well-rounded team," Murphy said. "We had Jerrod Gaston, who was an All-Stater; Dylan Craig, who went on to play baseball at Illinois State; Orlando Jarrett; Pierre House; Jordan Stanton; and Eben Brooks. That was a fun bunch to coach."

Murphy said he has received tremendous support from a veteran coaching staff.

Ben Doggan, a former standout player at Mount Vernon, has been with Murphy from the beginning. Matt Decker, a former point guard on a state championship Pinckneyville team, has been on staff for more than 20 years now. And Jason LeGrand has been an assistant with the Red Devils for the last 14 years.

"We have a lot of fun together," Murphy said. "I don't have to worry about practices. I can step away at any time and any of them can run things for me. It's pretty amazing we have been together for so long. I think stability is important to success."

Prior to coming to Murphysboro, Murphy served two years as head coach for Century and compiled a 44-12 record. He was an assistant coach prior to that for a brief period out of college in Springfield.

In fact, the Springfield area is where Murphy was raised - one of nine children working on a farm. He attended high school at Lincolnwood in Raymond before enrolling at Eastern Illinois University, where he pursued a degree in education. His wife, Diana, is also from the Springfield area. The couple have one son, Daryl Jr., now 25, who works for an investment firm in Chicago.

"When you're first hired at a school, it's win, win, win because you may not have a job at the end of the season if you don't win," Murphy said. "I don't get as caught up in the wins and losses now as much as I used to. Sure, in the heat of the moment when the game's going on, I'm a very animated person. That's who I am. I'm excitable. I want to win every game, but I came to the conclusion a while back that ain't gonna happen. If we really play well and get beat, then that's just what happened that night, and I can take that. I don't dwell on it like I used to."

Murphy said he enjoys coaching now maybe more so than ever before.

"Probably, because I don't put so much pressure on myself anymore. I just enjoy being with the kids."

Someone who has had a ringside seat watching Murphy roam the sidelines for the Red Devils the last 20 years is MHS Athletic Director Len Novara.

"You know the old saying that you can't judge a book by its cover, and that certainly applies to Daryl," Novara said. "During the games, Daryl is very energetic and charismatic. I've seen him be extremely hard on some kids, but I can't think of any one of them who ever took it personally. They know how much he cares about them - how much he wants to see them succeed in life and what he feels they are capable of accomplishing.

"What we see in our school hallways every day is a very funny, positive teacher/coach," Novara said. "Kids gravitate toward him. They know he cares about them because they see that from him every day."

Novara added that, thankfully, there haven't been too many down times when it comes to boys basketball since Murphy took charge.

"But when there were, I've never seen anyone handle adversity better than him. He's just so unflappable. And his personality is infectious. It's a shame that a lot of people don't get to see that side of Daryl. And he's not just that way with his players, but with any of our students. Many times, he has gone out of his way to drive a student home who did not have a way home otherwise. He cares."

Murphy said he plans to retire from teaching in four years, and at this point, he will likely give up coaching, too.

"I think I will be done, but you never say never. Something could always change."

When asked what he will miss the most about coaching, Murphy didn't hesitate.

"The relationships with both the kids and my coaches," he said. "Basketball has allowed me to make a lot of lifelong friends. I consider all our league coaches friends. We talk a lot to one another after the games or on the phone about what we need to do to be a better team. I will miss all that. I want to be remembered as a coach who turned around a down program at Murphysboro, and made it into a successful program year in and year out. That's how I want to be remembered."

