Boys Basketball | Coaches discuss state semifinal preparations

On Tuesday morning, Steeleville head coach Aaron Fiene, Nashville head coach Patrick Weathers and the rest of the head coaches from the state semifinalists met with the media to talk about their teams, the importance of Thursday’s games and how their teams were handling the pressure and excitement of playing on the University of Illinois court and, perhaps more importantly, how their teams match up with their opponents.

Weathers, in his first year as the head man for the Hornets, joked that he felt like he was playing with house money after being told it’s not supposed to be so easy for a coach. But Weathers was diffusive of the praise, saying it was a team effort – both for his players but also his staff. That staff features his own father, Brad Weathers, whom Patrick joked that he’s not paying. But then Patrick turned serious when reflecting on his own playing days as a Hornet – under his dad’s tutelage – and how meaningful it will be to be on the sidelines of the same floor his dad won a state championship on in 1989.

While Nashville has a long history of athletic success – which several players on the 2022 squad have tasted on both the hardwood and gridiron – Steeleville will be getting its first taste of the state basketball semifinals.

Fiene talked about how important the weekend’s games will be for both the kids on the team, but also the community surrounding the program.

“These kids are eating it up, you couldn’t take the smiles off their faces,” Fiene said during Monday’s call. “It’ll mean a lot to the community, at the game (at Southern Illinois University), we had a big fan base and when we got back to town, we had tons of people waiting for us. They’re just really proud of how much work these guys have put in…It’s a big deal to these guys.”

Aaron Sovern, head coach of Yorkville Christian, Steeleville’s opponent and Tom Kleinschmidt, the head coach of Nashville’s opponent DePaul Prep also weighed in on who’s stood out to them in the early stages of preparation.

A full preview of the both semifinal games featuring local teams will run in Thursday’s edition of The Southern.

