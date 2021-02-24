Boys Basketball | Cobden doesn't shrink, rallies past Meridian

After keeping the Appleknockers afloat with 12 first half points, Tyler Franklin produced 17 in the second half, including a 3-ball from the wing late in the third quarter that gave them their first lead since the first quarter.

“This game was really huge for us,” he said. “They were trying to speed us up, but the coaches told us at halftime to relax and play our game. The team that plays harder wins. We used our height in the second half like we needed to.”

That included turning Noah Franklin into a point guard, using Lowndes as an escape valve against full-court pressure and then clearing the floor to let Franklin bring the ball up at the moderate pace which best suits Cobden.

Noah Franklin scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime with a collection of bold baseline drives and a foray down the left wing that ended in an emphatic two-handed dunk. Lowndes finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Not included in Lowndes’ stat line: The number of turndowns by Bobcat players who eagerly attacked the lane, happened on a lad with arms about the wingspan of a condor and thought better of eating a leather sandwich.