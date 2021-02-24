Boys Basketball | Cobden doesn't shrink, rallies past Meridian

MOUNDS — It was the scenario that Wendell Wheeler foresaw at halftime of the JV game.
“It’s always scary coming down here,” the veteran Cobden coach said.
It’s a little less scary when your big guys don’t shrink and their quick guys get tired.
The Appleknockers’ Big Ten-sized front line of 6-10 Elliot Lowndes, 6-7 Noah Franklin and 6-6 Tyler Franklin needed about four minutes to erase an eight-point third quarter deficit Tuesday night and turn a potential South Egyptian Conference upset into a 63-51 win at Meridian.
How they did it illustrates why Cobden (6-0, 6-0) would be a tough out for any Class 1A school if there was a postseason. Not only do the Appleknockers possess ridiculous height, all three of them can serve as some combination of a pressure release and even initiate the halfcourt offense when needed.
It was definitely needed when the Bobcats (2-2, 2-2) put the state’s fifth-ranked 1A squad into a 32-24 third quarter hole on Roderick Gatewood’s driving layup. Beginning with Noah Franklin’s third foul late in the first quarter, Meridian pulled off the feat of speeding up a team that prefers to play at a slower clip, which isn’t that easy.
But Cobden finally remembered who it is. It finally remembered Wheeler’s halftime admonition to play under control. And most importantly, Tyler Franklin remembered his older brother isn’t the only family member capable of taking over a game.
After keeping the Appleknockers afloat with 12 first half points, Tyler Franklin produced 17 in the second half, including a 3-ball from the wing late in the third quarter that gave them their first lead since the first quarter.
“This game was really huge for us,” he said. “They were trying to speed us up, but the coaches told us at halftime to relax and play our game. The team that plays harder wins. We used our height in the second half like we needed to.”
That included turning Noah Franklin into a point guard, using Lowndes as an escape valve against full-court pressure and then clearing the floor to let Franklin bring the ball up at the moderate pace which best suits Cobden.
Noah Franklin scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime with a collection of bold baseline drives and a foray down the left wing that ended in an emphatic two-handed dunk. Lowndes finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Not included in Lowndes’ stat line: The number of turndowns by Bobcat players who eagerly attacked the lane, happened on a lad with arms about the wingspan of a condor and thought better of eating a leather sandwich.
“He’s fun to play with,” said Tyler Franklin. “It’s funny watching guys try to shoot over him. He can stick his hands up and just about touch the rim with them. There’s no way to get shots up over him.”
Lowndes only figures to get better. The Carbondale transfer hasn’t played competitively since eighth grade. Wheeler eagerly pointed out that Lowndes boasts 3-point range on his jumper. As Lowndes acquires more game reps and perhaps about 30 extra pounds of strength, it’s easy to see a scenario under which a college basketball program pays for his schooling.
“This was a great learning game for Elliot,” Wheeler said. “He had to do things tonight he’s never had to do before – help with the press break, deal with physical play.”
Tristen Mackins and Zander Kaufman each scored 11 points for Meridian. Center Christopher Mosby battled gamely inside against much taller timber and came up with 13 rebounds.
But it wasn’t enough to stop the Appleknockers from overcoming perhaps their biggest challenge in a conference without a lot of proven teams or the height to match up with them.
“Our goal at the beginning of the season was to go undefeated,” Tyler Franklin said, “so to do that would be just insane … awesome.”