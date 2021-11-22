Boys Basketball | Cobden gets win over Carrier Mills-Stonefort

VIENNA — Elliot Lowndes proved that it's hard to score when you're on the bench Monday night.

But after two quick fouls hampered Cobden's 6-foot-11 senior center in the first half, Lowndes spurred a big third quarter as the Appleknockers downed Carrier Mills-Stonefort, 56-47, in the opening game of the Vienna Classic boys basketball tournament.

Lowndes scored 22 points and Tyler Franklin had 18 as Cobden (1-0) played for the first time in a long time without 2,000-point scorer Noah Franklin in the lineup.

And the Appleknockers didn't have Lowndes for much of the second quarter, when the Wildcats built an eight-point lead. But a dunk and free throw from Lowndes gave Cobden a 31-28 lead with 6:04 left in the third and it didn't trail again.

"It's pretty easy to say we're much better with him on the floor," said Cobden coach Wendell Wheeler. "Much better. After losing Noah, we have so many new jobs."

Carrier Mills (0-1) hit six 3-pointers in the first half, three of them coming in successive trips by Caden VanMeter, Nathan Collins and Colton Mitchell during an 11-0 run that had the Wildcats ahead, 23-15.

"We were shooting the ball and playing good defense," said Carrier Mills coach Austin Ferrell. "We weren't letting them get the ball in the post. In the second half, they did what they wanted in the post."

The Appleknockers whittled the margin to one late in the second quarter with all the points coming at the foul line, but Carrier Mills took a 25-22 lead into the break after VanMeter drew a foul on a 3-point shot at the horn and made two of the free throws.

A 3-pointer from Kaden Sanders gave the Wildcats the first points of the second half, but the Appleknockers got rolling after that.

Cooper Flamm and Franklin hit 3-pointers to knock down the margin, then it was a heavy dose of getting the ball to Lowndes in the paint the rest of the period.

"It's hard to stop that," Ferrell said. "Once they started running that play, we were going over the screen instead of under and they just did what they wanted."

Lowndes converted the three-point play that put Cobden in front, then threw down another dunk on the next trip. Carrier Mills got a three-point play of its own from Collins, but baskets from Brock Reynolds, Lowndes and Drake Campbell gave the Appleknockers a 43-31 lead going into the fourth.

"Our tall guys stayed tall," Wheeler said. "We did a better job with our length and contesting and hitting the boards."

Carrier Mills stayed within striking distance as a trey by Sanders cut the lead to nine, but free throws by Franklin and another dunk by Lowndes pushed it to 13. The biggest margin was 53-39 on free throws by Franklin with 4:02 left.

Franklin was 10 of 12 from the charity stripe for the Appleknockers, who went 16 for 23 as a team.

"We looked pretty good in stretches," Wheeler said. "And we struggled in others."

VanMeter led the Wildcats with 15 points. Sanders and Collins both added nine.

In the second game, Massac County rolled to an 87-57 win over Meridian after leading by just one (43-42) at the half. The host Vienna was scheduled to play four-time defending champion Eldorado in the late game.

Cobden takes on Meridian in Tuesday's first game at 5:30 p.m., followed by Massac County against Eldorado and concluding with Vienna against Carrier Mills.

