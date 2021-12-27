Boys Basketball | Cobden rallies to edge New Athens at Sesser-Valier tourney

SESSER — Cobden was down by eight with six and a half minutes remaining, but behind the outside shooting of Brock Reynolds and Tyler Franklin and two last second free throws by Elliot Lowndes the Appleknockers closed out on a 16-6 run to beat New Athens, 45-43, in their opening game of the 40th annual Sesser-Valier Boys Basketball Holiday Tournament on Monday afternoon.

“It was nerve wracking,” Lowndes said. “They iced me the whole time, but I’ve been working on my free throws after practice a lot and they are going in now.”

Cobden improved to 8-3 with their seventh straight win while New Athens saw their four-game winning streak snapped to drop to 7-5.

“You work all week to try to figure out a way to try to stay with them and then you don’t know what to do when you got them,” said New Athens coach Conrad Widdersheim. “That’s kind of what happened to us. We had that lead having patience all game and that patience in the fourth quarter came back to bite us a little bit making us a little timid and they gained some confidence.”

The fifth seed Appleknockers advanced in the winners’ bracket to play fourth seed Goreville at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday while the Yellow Jackets will take on Galatia in the consolation bracket at 12:30 p.m.

“New Athens’ coaching staff did a great job and we were fortunate to be able to pick it up enough in the fourth quarter to give us a chance for Lowndes to make a couple of free throws,” said Cobden coach Wendell Wheeler.

After taking a 13-9 lead after the first quarter, Cobden was held to 12 points over the next two quarters to fall behind 33-25 heading into the fourth quarter.

The lead was still at eight with 6:36 remaining, when Franklin got the rally started with a one-handed shot and Wheeler called a timeout to set up his strategy.

“We couldn’t hang onto the ball – throwing it away – missed a couple of bunnies and anything that could go wrong went wrong and it was because of how New Athens played,” Wheeler said.

Once play resumed, Lowndes drove the lane and scored and then delivered the first of three blocks he would have during the final run. Lowndes then drove the length of the court and scored again to cut the lead to two with 4:41 left.

“We were taking it too fast causing a lot of turnovers at the beginning of the second half, so coach called a timeout and told us to slow it down,” Lowndes said. “We did and then we began to get buckets.”

Reynolds canned a 3-pointer from left of the key to give the Appleknockers a 38-37 lead.

After Lowndes blocked another shot, Franklin swished his 3-pointer from the left corner to complete a 12-0 run and extend the lead to 41-37 with 2:31 remaining.

The Yellow Jackets rallied back on a 3-pointer by Isaiah Lintker and a layup by Andrew Wynn to retake the lead 42-41 with 1:14 left.

Lowndes scored from the lane to regain the lead with 36.4 remaining. New Athens called a timeout with 17.6 seconds left and was fouled when play resumed sending Wynn to line with 8.1 seconds.

Wynn had missed his two previous free throw attempts and snapped that streak by making his first. At that point, Wheeler called a timeout to give the junior guard something to think about and it worked with Wynn missing the second to leave the score tied, 43-43.

Franklin got the rebound and fed Lowndes who was fouled with 1.9 seconds left and the fate of the game on the line. The senior hadn’t attempted a free throw in the game up to that point and the team as a whole was 0-for-4, so Wheeler called a timeout before he could shoot.

When the break was over, Lowndes calmly sank his first attempt of the one-and-one. New Athens called a timeout and this time that tactic didn’t work with Lowndes swishing the second to give the Appleknockers a two-point lead.

With Lowndes covering the in-bounds passer, all the Yellow Jackets could get off was a three-quarter court shot that wasn’t close.

“We took that timeout to calm him down and to make sure he would try to make that second free throw, so he would have time to get up on the ball on the in-bounds play,” Wheeler said. “We didn’t think he could go from shooting it to getting there, so he could get out on the ball without rushing.”

Lowndes finished with a game-high 24 points and Franklin finished with 15.

The other morning session scores were Johnston City over Sparta, 54-50; Christopher over Century, 70-31; and Goreville over Galatia, 71-34.

