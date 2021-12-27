Boys Basketball | COVID-19 forces changes at Marion

Carbondale and Cairo were forced to bow out of the initial Highway 13 Classic Monday due to COVID-19 issues that left both programs unable to field teams this week.

Marion athletic director Ryan Goodisky drew up a revised bracket Monday night for what's now a six-team event, with all games being played at Marion. It will start Tuesday night with Marion, Ark. playing Springfield Southeast at 6 p.m., followed by Paducah Tilghman (Ky.) and Jacksonville at 7:30.

Marion starts play on Wednesday with a noon matchup against Jacksonville, followed by Du Quoin and Springfield Southeast at 1:30 p.m. Du Quoin tips off with Marion, Ark. at 6 p.m., followed by Tilghman and Marion.

The tournament finishes with seven games on Thursday, including the championship contest at 7:30 p.m.

