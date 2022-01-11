Boys Basketball | Crab Orchard holds off Carrier Mills-Stonefort in GEC clash

CRAB ORCHARD — Robby Rooker scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter and led four Crab Orchard players in double figures as the Trojans held off Carrier Mills-Stonefort, 76-63, in a Greater Egyptian Conference boys basketball matchup Tuesday night.

Rooker was 7 of 8 from the charity stripe in the final eight minutes and the lone miss was on purpose after making the first of two shots with 2.2 seconds left. The rebound came back to Rooker and the junior guard took in a layup to provide the final margin.

It also made him Crab Orchard's game-high scorer. Brinnen Norris had 16 points, while senior Ian Dawes dropped in 15 and Colton Throgmorton had 14 as the Trojans improved to 11-3.

The Trojans went 12 for 17 from the foul line in the fourth quarter and finished 17 for 28 for the game.

Colton Mitchell led Carrier Mills and all scorers with 21 points. Kaden Sanders had 19, including a perfect 6 of 6 night from the free-throw line. Caden VanMeter added 10 points and Zavier Rollins had eight — both fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Throgmorton got the Trojans off and running with eight of his points in the opening frame, when Crab Orchard pushed out from a 6-all tie to a 15-6 lead before Mitchell hit a 3-pointer.

A wild flurry of points resulted in the first quarter ending with the Trojans holding a 20-11 lead.

Norris scored to push the lead to 34-21 at the 2:30 mark of the second quarter and Rooker put back his own miss moments later to keep the lead at double digits.

Crab Orchard went into halftime with a 38-27 lead and took a 56-42 edge into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats pulled within seven on a 3-pointer by Sanders and got as close as five twice — the first time on a banked-in trey by Mitchell with 1:50 left and again at the 1:15 mark on a pair of free throws by Sanders.

But the Trojans got free throws from Rooker and Ian Dawes to keep the lead, then after Nathan Collins drilled a 3-pointer for the Wildcats to make it 69-63, it was Norris with a putback to provide some cushion.

Crab Orchard is now 5-0 in the GEC. Carrier Mills dropped to 6-9 overall and 3-2 in the conference with the loss.

