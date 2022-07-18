Boys Basketball | Dongola promotes assistant coach to lead program

DONGOLA — The Dongola School District didn't have very far to search when it was needing to find a new boys head basketball coach.

Colin Hall, a 2020 Dongola grad and former Demons player, was chosen as the guy to run the program. He assisted his father, Preston Hall, last season, who served as head coach.

The younger Hall is a 21-year-old sophomore at Shawnee Community College with plans to transfer to SIUC in the spring semester to major in business management. He said he's "excited" about having the opportunity to be a head coach for the game that he loves so much - a game that he played for four years at Dongola.

"I can't lie. I'm a little nervous, but I can't wait to get started," Hall said. "I think I've learned a lot from my dad on how to play the game and will do everything I can to teach my players the fundamentals. And it doesn't hurt that my dad will still be around to help me out at the games."

Hall said he may even scrimmage with his players to better learn their tendencies and be able to properly assess their strengths and weaknesses.

One player Hall can build around is 6-foot-8 post player Blake Herren.

"Ideally, I'd like for us to be a team that can get the ball inside to Blake and for him to kick it back out when we have someone open from the outside. For that to work best, we have to be able to hit some outside shots."

Hall said he will have high expectations of his players.

"We didn't win any games last year at the varsity level, but I definitely think we have enough talent and experience back to win some games this year," he said. "I know I'm going to push the guys to work hard on their game. I want them to be the best players they can possibly be."

Dongola Athletic Director Andrea Dahmer said she was glad to have Hall in the fold as the new head coach.

"Colin is young and energetic with some fresh ideas," she said. "I am confident that he will do a good job with the boys. I like how enthusiastic he is as a coach and that should carry over to his team."

Dahmer said numbers are often a concern in a school with an enrollment of 78. There were only three male freshmen last year in the entire school.

"We may only have a varsity team with no JV," she said. "And we may not have a girls team at all if we don't get more numbers out."

Dongola competes in the South Egyptian Conference, a pretty tough Class 1A league. Other schools competing in the league include: Cobden, Elverado, Joppa, Agape Christian of Marion, Meridian, Egyptian, Century and Shawnee.