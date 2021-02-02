Boys Basketball | Downen, Carterville rally to beat Trico in season opening contest

CAMPBELL HILL — At 7:38 p.m. Tuesday night, the public address announcer in Trico’s wonderful old barn of a gym took to the microphone.
“Ladies and gentleman, let’s welcome back basketball,” he said.
The fanfare might not have matched the PA man’s enthusiasm, but the 50 folks allowed in the building were just as excited as the boys basketball teams from Carterville and Trico to start a season that appeared to be a lost cause about a month ago.
So that the Lions got 21 second half points from Eli Downen to post a 46-30 win wasn’t as big a deal as the fact that they’re even having a season.
“Two weeks ago, we weren’t sure we were going to be able to do this,” said Carterville coach Shane Hawkins. “So as far as I’m concerned, just that we are out here playing a game tonight is a victory. It’s a blessing for these kids to get out here and compete.
“For a lot of these kids, it might be the last chance they have to play with their teammates and friends. The basketball might not be pretty, but it’s great that we get to play. And it’s always more fun when you win.”
That part was in question for nearly three quarters as the undersized Pioneers did a good job of enforcing a pace about the equivalent of rush hour. Even though it made just 6 of 28 shots, Trico owned a 23-15 rebounding edge in the first half and took a 15-14 lead to intermission.
The Pioneers still held a 19-18 advantage midway through the third quarter before the 6-4 Downen became too much for them. Using his superior height and strength to carve out room in the lane, Downen converted one point-blank look after another during a 13-2 run to finish the third quarter.
He didn’t slow down one bit in the fourth quarter with 13 points, adding a 3-pointer from the wing for good measure and closing his outburst with an and-one in the lane. Downen finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds.
After hitting only 5 of 23 field goals in the first half, Carterville was able to can 15 of 24 in the second half. Making more shots also enabled the Lions to use more pressure defense, which sped up Trico to the point it couldn’t run its offense.
The Pioneers committed eight of their 14 turnovers after halftime. Some of those led to transition points as Carterville took advantage of poor floor balance.
Trico got 12 points each from Ross Coleman and Daniel Vogt, while 5-9 senior Kaden Wilson battled hard in the lane to grab a game-high 11 rebounds.
The schools finalized this game on Friday night.
“We had our district meeting Thursday and they had their Wednesday night,” Hawkins said. “When you get a chance to play a game this year, you’d better take it. You don’t know when you’ll get to play one.
“We’re probably playing three games a week, but kids are fine with that. Kids would rather play than practice anyway.”