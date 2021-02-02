Boys Basketball | Downen, Carterville rally to beat Trico in season opening contest

CAMPBELL HILL — At 7:38 p.m. Tuesday night, the public address announcer in Trico’s wonderful old barn of a gym took to the microphone.

“Ladies and gentleman, let’s welcome back basketball,” he said.

The fanfare might not have matched the PA man’s enthusiasm, but the 50 folks allowed in the building were just as excited as the boys basketball teams from Carterville and Trico to start a season that appeared to be a lost cause about a month ago.

So that the Lions got 21 second half points from Eli Downen to post a 46-30 win wasn’t as big a deal as the fact that they’re even having a season.

“Two weeks ago, we weren’t sure we were going to be able to do this,” said Carterville coach Shane Hawkins. “So as far as I’m concerned, just that we are out here playing a game tonight is a victory. It’s a blessing for these kids to get out here and compete.

“For a lot of these kids, it might be the last chance they have to play with their teammates and friends. The basketball might not be pretty, but it’s great that we get to play. And it’s always more fun when you win.”