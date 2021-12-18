Boys Basketball | Du Quoin holds off Harrisburg to snap losing streak

DU QUOIN — Behind a career high 29 points from Caden Hutchens and a takeover by Maurice Washington, Du Quoin held off a third quarter rally by Harrisburg that cut a 22-point lead down to eight to beat the Bulldogs, 79-65, and snap a two-game losing streak in a non-conference boys basketball game Saturday afternoon at Anders Gymnasium.

“I saw their Massac game last night and they got down by 20 and cut it to seven, so we knew they would fight back,” said Du Quoin coach Jason James. “If we get the kids to start looking for Maurice and getting him on the block, we do a lot of good things. Late in the ballgame with the game on the line we have to feed it inside and let him make a play or let him kick it out. This was the first time Maurice went up against a guy his height, so it was a good job of him attacking and going.”

The Indians improved to 5-2 on the season while the Bulldogs dropped their second in a row to fall to 3-5. Harrisburg coach Randy Smithpeters missed the game with an illness.

The Indians led by 22 points with 4:35 remaining in the third quarter when the Bulldogs made their run starting with a layup by Chris Allen followed by a steal by Tevin Godsey and a fast break layup.

“It’s like we wait until we’re down and all hope is lost before we decide we want to play, and that’s not a formula to beat anybody, especially good teams,” said Harrisburg assistant coach Erik Griffin. “If we want to be a good team we can’t continue to perform this way.”

Godsey scored again and Camron Ande split a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 15. After Du Quoin missed the front end of a one-and-one Nathan Lawrence scored and the lead was down to 13 with 3:03 left in the quarter.

A three-pointer by Eli Maynor snapped the run, but Lawrence stole the ball and fed Vaundre’ McIntosh for an easy layup to slice it back to 12. With 14 seconds left, Ande scored and the Bulldogs trailed by 10 heading into the fourth quarter.

McIntosh opened the fourth with a steal and a basket to cut the lead to eight. Traijon Smith got it back to 10 on a jumper, but Lawrence drew a foul and made both free throws to cut it back to eight with 7:01 remaining.

At that point Washington took over powering his way to a basket on the next possession. Washington finished with 21 points.

“We weren’t rebounding and we weren’t getting back on defense and then we started to turn the ball over and it went downhill from that to get them back in the game,” Washington said. “When they got it down to eight I decided I had to do something about that. All I was thinking in my head was to dominate.”

Hutchens then scored on a fast break layup and after Ande scored, Washington took an inbounds pass and scored over Allen. Hutchens immediately stole a pass and scored putting Indians up by 14 with 4:39 remaining.

The Bulldogs cut the lead to nine with 1:42 left, but that was as close as Harrisburg would get. Ande and Lawrence led the Bulldogs with 19 points each.

With 40.9 seconds remaining and Du Quoin up by 12, the game was stopped for a few minutes as the players got into a shoving match following a foul by Tevin Godsey on Hutchens.

When order was restored, Godsey was assessed a technical foul as was his teammate Allen as well as Du Quoin’s Smith. Hutchens was sent to the line to shoot the regular foul and made both free throws. And then the technical were shot with Michael Godsey, who made two for the Smith technical. Hutchens returned to the line to make two for the Godsey foul and two more for the Allen foul and Du Quoin led by 16.

One second later, Hutchens was fouled again and returned to line for two more free throws and snapped his streak of seven straight dating back to a previous trip to line 12 seconds before the technical blitz, but he made his last two finish the game at 9-of-12 from the line. The senior also made nine baskets from the field, including two from beyond the arc.

The game got off to a slow start with Harrisburg missing its first seven shots and Du Quoin not much better, making just three of its first 10, but two of those were from beyond the arc by Seth Howerton to snap a 2-2 tie and Gage Green to regain the lead for the Indians, 8-6.

The Indians got hot after Lawrence scored to tie the game again at eight when Du Quoin was sent to the line for four free throws on a foul on a rebound and a technical. Traijon Smith split his two free throws on the first four and Caden Hutchens split his on the technical.

Smith then stole the ball and scored, followed by Howerton with a reverse layup and Hutchens on a layup down the lane to up the lead back to eight. Lawrence scored with 11 seconds left in the first to cut the lead to six heading into the second quarter.

The Indians out-scored the Bulldogs 24-11 in the second quarter to take a 42-23 lead into intermission.

