Boys Basketball | Eldorado gets win over Du Quoin at Arrowhead Classic

JOHNSTON CITY — Parker Price and Josh Owens led Eldorado back from an eight-point deficit and ultimately to a 57-53 victory over Du Quoin in Monday night's first game of the Arrowhead Classic mid-winter boys basketball tournament at Johnston City's Wendell Starrick Gymnasium.

Price scored nine of his 21 points in the first quarter, but his back-to-back layups off steals fueled a comeback in the third quarter and his two free throws with 11.7 seconds left helped finish it.

Owens added 13 points before fouling out, including a layup with a minute left in the third that put the Eagles ahead 40-39 after they trailed 33-25 at the half and 35-27 before storming back.

"We talked at halftime that all we had to do was try to get it to four or less at the end of the third quarter and we'd have a good chance," said Eldorado coach Josh Bradley, whose team is now 11-7. "We ended up taking the lead in the third quarter and doing well with it. We fought all the way back. Our kids showed some resilience and heart in that third quarter."

The Indians (8-9) had an eight-point lead after a basket from 6-foot-8 senior Maurice Washington. But then layups from Price and Owens quickly cut the margin to one.

The lead changed sides again twice before Eldorado took the 10th lead change of the game on a layup by Gage Heath, which was followed by another Price bucket to make it 44-41 going into the fourth period.

"I thought they just flat outrebounded us," said Du Quoin coach Jason James. "They got every loose ball it seemed like. They outplayed us in the third quarter and got themselves back in the ballgame. They took control of the momentum going into the fourth."

Heath, who also reached double figures with 11, had six of his points in the third quarter. Boston Bradley added nine points for the Eagles, who were 13 of 25 from the foul line.

Du Quoin's Traijon Smith, who led all scorers with 23 points, scored and was fouled at the start of the fourth quarter but missed the free throw that would've tied it.

Owens scored on the other end and the Eagles led the rest of the way — although it was close the entire time. Brock Cantrell provided a huge basket and free throw off the bench to keep Eldorado ahead.

Price's free throws with 11.7 seconds left put the score at 56-53. Heath split a pair of free throws with 00.5 on the clock for the final margin.

Smith had two chances to tie the game for the Indians, the first from the foul line with 33.8 seconds left and again from the 3-point arc after Price's free throws.

"We tried to give it to them at the end with some careless passes," Bradley said. "We tried to do too much when we had the lead. But we're getting better against pressure like that and if we can beat a team like that then we have something to build on."

Eli Maynor and Washington both added 11 points for Du Quoin, which was without Caden Hutchens and Seth Howerton due to illness. The Indians went 8 of 17 from the charity stripe.

In the second game, Christopher rallied from a nine-point deficit with three minutes remaining to beat host Johnston City, 46-43.

The tournament continues Tuesday night with Eldorado facing Anna-Jonesboro at 6 p.m., followed by Christopher going against Du Quoin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0