Boys Basketball | Eldorado holds off Christopher at the Johnston City Arrowhead Classic

JOHNSTON CITY — Juniors Parker Price and Gage Heath combined for 29 points Thursday to lead the Eldorado Eagles to a 48-45 victory over Christopher in third-round action of the Johnston City Arrowhead Classic.

With the win, the Eagles improve to 13-7 overall, and remain a perfect 3-0 in tourney play, and will conclude the round-robin meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the host Indians.

Eldorado head coach Josh Bradley was thrilled with the victory over a quality opponent.

"That third quarter (15-to-6 run) when we built that lead gave us just enough cushion despite the missed free throws, allowing us to hang on. Parker was feeling it early and set the tone for us offensively in the first half and then Gage kind of found his rhythm in the second half and hit some shots. All in all, it was a great team effort because Christopher is a very good team that's going to make some noise in 1A (postseason tournament)."

The Bearcats, meanwhile, fall to 15-3 overall, 2-1 in tourney play, and will finish off the competition with Anna-Jonesboro at 6 p.m. Friday.

Christopher head coach Eric Stallman was frustrated with the defeat, especially the third quarter when his ballclub fell behind by 11 points.

"I wasn't real pleased with our defensive energy through the first three quarters," he said. "In the fourth quarter, we played a lot harder, had a little more energy and caused some problems. That gave us a chance to come back. But when you go 50 percent from the free-throw line -11-of-22 - and not get many stops at the right time on the defensive end - it's hard to win. Offensively, we need everybody involved more. We're very balanced scoring usually, but not tonight."

Christopher built a 17-15 lead at the end of one period as both post players - Peyton Mazur and Mason Goins - contributed seven points. Surprisingly, neither player would score in the second half.

Price kept the Eagles within reach by notching 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in the opening stanza.

Price quickly tied the game at 17 early in the second period on a bucket and a triple from Heath gave the Eagles the lead at 20-17. The Bearcats would never tie or retake the lead from that point forward. Dylan Henshaw converted a conventional three-point play for a 23-19 advantage and Heath kept the Eagles on top with a basket to make it 25-21. Goins delivered a stickback basket late in the period for the Bearcats, trimming the deficit to two at 25-23 and that's how the half ended.

In the third period, Eldorado built what seemed to be a commanding lead as Josh Owens knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and Heath added a field goal and two free tosses. Price also chipped in a basket and single free throw. It was 40-29 by the end of the period.

The lead grew to 12 points at the start of the fourth quarter, but Christopher willed its way back into the game.

Trey Cole fired in nine points down the stretch. Colin Sveda donated four free throws to the cause and Brett Janello added a field goal and three free throws as the Bearcats pulled within one at 46-45 with less than a minute left in the contest. They would get no closer. Price was fouled with 21 seconds left and drained both attempts to up the lead to three at 48-45.

Christopher had one last shot to tie when Cole was fouled from beyond the arc with 1.2 seconds left on the clock. He missed the first two and then intentionally missed the third toss, hoping that one of his teammates could grab the offensive rebound and put up a last-second shot. The Eagles rebounded the miss, however, and that ended the game.

For the game, Eldorado made good on 16-of-33 shots from the field (48 percent), including 5-of-12 from long distance I(40 percent). The Eagles struggled at the free-throw line, converting only 11-of-23 attempts (47 percent).

Christopher also made good on 16-of-33 shots from the field (48 percent), including 2-for-10 on 3-pointers (20 percent). They were also subpar from the charity stripe, netting 11-of-22 tosses (50 percent).

Both teams hauled down 21 rebounds. The Bearcats turned the ball over an uncharacteristic 17 times, while the Eagles coughed it up 12 times.

