Boys Basketball | Galatia names new head coach

GALATIA — The Galatia Bearcats have a new boys basketball head coach.

Dominic Sriwichian, a Thai-American, who formerly played hoops for Southeastern Illinois College (2011-12) and professionally overseas with the Thai national team, will guide the varsity Bearcats squad in the upcoming school year.

Sriwichian said he's friends with the former Galatia coach, Brad Vinyard, and the plan was for him to assist Vinyard this season. But when Vinyard accepted a job elsewhere, the head coaching job was open and the board asked the newcomer if he would like to take over the program.

"I was pretty surprised, but excited," Sriwichian said. "I haven't even met the players yet. I am planning on hosting an open gym soon and getting to know everyone. I also plan to watch some videos of last year's games to help give me a better understanding of the talent we have coming back."

Sriwichian said he is confident that his experience playing the game will help him as a head coach.

"I have coached overseas for several years, but this will be the first time I will have served in a head coaching capacity," he said. "I consider it a good opportunity for me. I hope to be teaching more than basketball skills because a lot of what these student-athletes do on the court carries over to every-day life - responsibility and accountability, for example."

New Galatia Athletic Director Griffin Groves said he believes Sriwichian will do a fine job leading the team.

"I think Dominic brings a strong presence to the school - one that will instill the importance of buying into the program. He will develop a sound basketball program here at Galatia."

Sriwichian, 33, has a wife, Molly Berry, who works as a veterinarian in Harrisburg.