Boys Basketball | Goreville rallies past Christopher in BDC showdown

CHRISTOPHER — A suffocating full-court press enabled the Goreville Blackcats to erase a 15-point second-half deficit en route to a 54-47 victory over the host Christopher Bearcats on Saturday afternoon.

The win improves Goreville's record to 18-7 overall, but more important, to 7-1 in the Black Diamond Conference, good for first place. The Bearcats fall to 19-5 overall, and a game back in league play at 6-2.

Goreville head coach Todd Tripp acknowledged that it was the press that won the ballgame for the Blackcats.

"I was overthinking it a little bit. I kind of wanted to start with it (press) today and didn't. I'm glad we went to it in the second half because I felt we could get in them and pressure the ball, maybe cause some turnovers. And we did. That (comeback) doesn't happen without the effort of my kids."

Tripp said he was proud of the way his team battled back and turned what looked to be a sure loss into a huge road victory.

Tripp was especially proud of his 6-foot-5 senior center Landon Geyman, who finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

"Landon's one reason I feel we have been playing better as a team.... he's doing a lot of good things for us. To match up with (Christopher's 6-foot-5 senior center Peyton) Mazur - that's where a lot of teams struggle because they don't have that kind of size to throw at him, but we do. And Landon's done a great job against him both times we've played them."

Geyman said the game plan was not to let Mazur have his way with the Blackcats in the paint.

"He's a big guy, My job was to front Mazur and not let him score."

The Bearcats senior was held to one field goal and two free throws for four points.

Geyman said the comeback win should give the Blackcats a much needed emotional lift as the regular season winds down.

"This is a big confidence booster. It puts us No. 1 in the conference, which is where we feel we should be. It's a huge win for us."

After falling behind 12-10 at the end of the first quarter, the Bearcats went on a 15-0 run in the second period to temporarily take charge of the game.

Sophomore Scout Hudgens hit a 3-pointer to give Christopher the lead at 13-12. Junior guard Trey Cole followed with a triple of his own for a 16-12 advantage. Hudgens hit two free throw to extend the lead to six at 18-12. Senior forward Mason Goins checked in with a basket to make it 20-12. Senior guard Colin Sveda then buried a 3-pointer to make it 23-12 and Cole added a lay-in basket off a steal for a 25-12 lead. The Blackcats did manage to score the final four points of the half, closing the gap to nine at the intermission at 25-16.

The host Bearcats went back to work in the third quarter and upped the advantage to as much as 15 points at 31-16 early in the third period highlighted by a trifecta from Hudgens and conventional three-point play by Goins.

But the Goreville press soon started to take its toll on Christopher. Turnover after turnover allowed Goreville to close to within nine by the end of the third period at 38-29.

In the fourth period, it was all Blackcats. They put 25 points on the board compared to Christopher's nine.

Brett Janello's stickback basket gave the hometowners one final double-digit lead at 40-29, but then Geyman went to work. He hit two buckets in the lane to cut the deficit to six at 41-35. Goins answered for Christopher with a basket of his own for a 43-35 lead.

But then senior guard Briley Dunn scored and Dylan Compton followed to bring the Blackcats within four at 43-39. Janello scored again in transition for Christopher to get the advantage back to six, but two Dunn free throws made it a four-point game again. Two Geyman free throws brought the visitors within two at 45-43. Compton's two free throws tied the game at 45 and the onslaught continued.

Compton scored off a steal in the backcourt to give Goreville its first lead since the opening quarter at 47-45. Tristan Green then got in on the act with a stickback basket followed by a Geyman free throw, a lay-in basket by Dunn and follow-up hoop from Ian Sopczak.

Bearcats coach Eric Stallman said his ballclub simply did not handle the defensive pressure well.

"We had a stretch there where we really turned the ball over. We had 11 turnovers in the second half and that's the difference in the game," he said. "We didn't help ourselves. We broke the press several times, but for some reason reversed the ball back into it and ended up turning the ball over instead of advancing it.

"There were opportunities there to break it and get a bucket on the other end," Stallman said. "Goreville did a very good job of speeding us up and we didn't handle it. They were down and playing with intensity like they had nothing to lose and we coughed it up several times. Thats what it boiled down to."

Stallman said the conference race is not over.

"There are several teams still in this race," he said. "Vienna, Sesser-Valier, us and Goreville are all in the race. Goreville is now in the lead with the one loss. We have two. Vienna has two and Sesser-Valier has three. So, we're all in the hunt with games to go. We'll see how it plays out."

Geyman and Moss scored 13 points each to pace the Goreville offense Dunn finished with 11 and Compton added eight.

Christopher was led by Hudgens' 15 points. Goins checked in with nine. Janello contributed eight key points off the bench. Sveda netted seven and Cole had five.

