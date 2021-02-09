Boys Basketball | Goreville set for another exciting year

"We have to get some wind in us. We're a little out of shape due to lack of workouts," said King. "To have success, we have to be consistent on offense and not turn the ball over. Defensively, we have to limit the other team's possessions."

The Pioneers opened the season with a 16-point loss at home to Carterville, but actually led at the half.

"We're young and we're going to make some mistakes. We just have to keep them to a minimum," King said.

The Trico leader said his players had a difficult time competing with masks on at first, but are adjusting.

"I know it's tough on them. Heck, it's tough on the coaches and officials, too. But I'd still rather see this than nothing at all."

VIENNA

The Vienna Eagles have some big strides to make in order to turn a 3-27 season a year ago into a winning one this season.

But the Eagles did get things started on the right foot in their season opener with a win over Hardin County, 79-76.

First-year head coach Stephen Dreher, who comes to Vienna from Paducah Tilghman High School where he coached both boys and then girls, welcomes a team that graduated no senior players last year.