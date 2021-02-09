Boys Basketball | Goreville set for another exciting year

Can anyone in the Black Diamond Conference West derail the fast-moving train that is the Goreville Blackcats?
Fresh off a 35-2 overall record and Final Four appearance at the state tournament a year ago, the boys from Johnson County remain the consensus pick by league coaches as the team to beat this shortened season.
Veteran head coach Todd Tripp graduated seven seniors, including All-Stater Trent Glidewell, but the cupboard is far from bare.
Returning this year are a handful of talented players who saw varsity time a year ago.
Senior guard Kanon Webb shot 45 percent from long range last season with 52 triples converted. He also shot 83 percent from the free-throw line.
Senior guard Carter Bishop also knocked down over 50 3-pointers last season, making good on 39 percent of his attempts. Senior forward Rhet Schuetz also got valuable minutes as a junior post player as did senior forward Chase Quigley, who in the season opener with West Frankfort, scored 18 points and yanked down 16 rebounds.
Senior Anthony Lewis will man the point guard slot. Also back in the fold is junior Briley Dunn, who scored 23 points against Cairo in the regional championship game as a freshman. Other key contributors include juniors Dylan Compton and Landon Geyman and sophomore Ian Sopczak.
The Blackcats opened the new season with a pair of convincing wins over the Redbirds of West Frankfort and Tornadoes of Zeigler-Royalton.
"It felt good to get back out there," Tripp said. "Everybody was eager to go. It's kind of weird with no fans and having to wear the masks, but what we're trying to do is focus on the positives, not the negatives. Two weeks ago, we didn't think we'd be doing anything."
SESSER-VALIER
The Sesser-Valier Red Devils finished 18-14 last year. Four starters graduated, including All-Conference performer Peyton Bates.
Senior forward Garrett Gunter returns, however. Also seeing a lot of playing time a year ago were senior center Jake Newbury, senior guard Jaden Lance, junior guard Eli Schoenbaechler. Junior Gavin Woodland missed last year due to a knee injury but played half a game in the Super-Sectional two years ago as a freshman.
Also expected to contribute are 6-5 sophomore center Blake Menser, sophomore forward Carsen Hoffard and freshmen Colt Packer and Wyatt Loucks.
"I think we can compete for a conference title," said Red Devils head coach Shane Garner. "We'd like to think we bring a competitive team to the floor every night we play. Defense is our strength. It's what we hang our hat on."
CHRISTOPHER
The Bearcats of Christopher High School put together a 20-12 record a year ago under head coach Eric Stallman, now in his 11th season at the helm.
There are two returning starters in junior post player Mason Goins (three-year starter) and senior guard Kye Garver.
Also seeing playing time at the varsity level last year was junior post player Peyton Mazur, senior guard Anthony Rolla and junior guard Colin Sveda.
Another who may make a contribution to the team this year is sophomore Trey Cole.
"Goreville is probably the favorite to win the league," Stallman said. "They were awfully good last year when they went to state. I thought they had a legitimate shot at winning it."
In battling the virus, Stallman said, "so far, so good."
"The kids are excited to play. The rules are more of a headache for coaches and administrators than the kids. We're just glad we have the opportunity to get out on the floor and play again. I'm especially happy for our seniors. I hope all the teams in our area are able to finish their seasons healthy."
CHESTER
The Yellow Jackets of Chester High School turned in a record of 21-10 a year ago. It marked the fifth consecutive 20-win season for the boys' basketball program as led by head coach Brad Norman.
Some key players have graduated in Deondre Martin and Chett Andrews, but some key players return.
Junior guard Jared Landeros is back and will be one of the team's main scorers. Senior Matt Korando started some games last season and is also expected to be one of the team's better shooters. Also back are sophomore point guard Gavin Schroeder and senior twins Jordan and Eli Hughes. Jordan is a shooting guard and Eli is a post player. One other player who could play a key role this season is junior guard Jordan Merideth, who did not play basketball last year.
Norman said his team is anxious to compete.
"It's good to see the kids have some enjoyment again," he said. "We want to do everything we can for our four seniors."
ZEIGLER-ROYALTON
Second-year Zeigler-Royalton head coach Jimmy Stevens returns three starters from a team that posted a 7-21 record a year ago.
Back in the fold are senior guard Landon Bate, senior forward Rick Chekevdia, senior forward Trevor Mills, and 6-foot-6 senior center Gannon Dollins.
"Gannon has such a soft touch around the basket," Stevens said. "He is just as good with his left hand as he is with his right hand and plays well with his back to the basket. He's also a very good rebounder."
Others expected to make an impact are junior point guard Joe Earl, senior forward Nick McKinney, senior post player Cole Gelso, and junior guards Cole Freeman and Wyatt Sherwin.
"For us to be competitive in the conference, we're going to have to get the ball inside," Stevens said. "It's no secret that our strength is our inside game with Dollins. He will break the 1,000-point mark sometime this season. We're also going to have to cut down on turnovers. If we can do that, we have a chance to be successful."
Stevens added that the team chemistry has been good in practice.
"We need to show we can play with composure — play through adversity. We have to do that in order to step into the upper echelon of this conference."
TRICO
The Trico Pioneers were an even 15-15 a year ago under head coach Dan King, now in his third season with the team.
Five graduated last year and another, All-Conference performer Will Lodge, moved out of state. There are two returning starters, however, in senior guard Kaden Wilson and junior forward Logan Cleland.
Senior forward Daniel Voght received some playing time last year as did senior Peyton Lovell. Senior guard Ross Coleman transferred to Marissa.
One sophomore, Gavin Wilks, is expected to see some varsity time this year as are freshmen Zach Compton and Brady Hines.
"We have to get some wind in us. We're a little out of shape due to lack of workouts," said King. "To have success, we have to be consistent on offense and not turn the ball over. Defensively, we have to limit the other team's possessions."
The Pioneers opened the season with a 16-point loss at home to Carterville, but actually led at the half.
"We're young and we're going to make some mistakes. We just have to keep them to a minimum," King said.
The Trico leader said his players had a difficult time competing with masks on at first, but are adjusting.
"I know it's tough on them. Heck, it's tough on the coaches and officials, too. But I'd still rather see this than nothing at all."
VIENNA
The Vienna Eagles have some big strides to make in order to turn a 3-27 season a year ago into a winning one this season.
But the Eagles did get things started on the right foot in their season opener with a win over Hardin County, 79-76.
First-year head coach Stephen Dreher, who comes to Vienna from Paducah Tilghman High School where he coached both boys and then girls, welcomes a team that graduated no senior players last year.
Returning starters include junior point guard Dawson Hill and junior post player Skylar Blankenship. The team's leading scorer from a year ago, senior Lane Ross, did not go out for the team this season.