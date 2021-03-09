Boys Basketball | Goreville wins second straight conference title

Playing with a chip on their shoulder made the Goreville Blackcats the most dangerous team in the Black Diamond Conference this year.

After defeating the Chester Yellow Jackets on Monday, 67-52, the Blackcats achieved the only goal they had for 2021, which was to win the BDC West Division. The team accomplished such a feat with an 11-1 conference record that, for a second-consecutive season, would have allowed the school to compete towards a state championship.

The accomplishment is still a point of pride for Todd Tripp and his players with three non-conference games remaining.

“It feels great,” said Tripp. “That’s the only hardware we really had a chance to get.”

Goreville entered Monday focused on the task at hand and most of that energy came from the seniors. Kanon Webb’s team-high 20 points and 17 points from Rhet Schuetz left Tripp proud of his upperclassmen for the way they’ve handled the shortened season.

“They had big expectations this year and we were hoping to have a full season,” said Tripp. “We knew that with the guys that we had coming back, we had a chance to be pretty good again. I feel like we could have made a run in the postseason, but this is the best thing for us right here and we got it.”