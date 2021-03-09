Boys Basketball | Goreville wins second straight conference title

Playing with a chip on their shoulder made the Goreville Blackcats the most dangerous team in the Black Diamond Conference this year.
After defeating the Chester Yellow Jackets on Monday, 67-52, the Blackcats achieved the only goal they had for 2021, which was to win the BDC West Division. The team accomplished such a feat with an 11-1 conference record that, for a second-consecutive season, would have allowed the school to compete towards a state championship.
The accomplishment is still a point of pride for Todd Tripp and his players with three non-conference games remaining.
“It feels great,” said Tripp. “That’s the only hardware we really had a chance to get.”
Goreville entered Monday focused on the task at hand and most of that energy came from the seniors. Kanon Webb’s team-high 20 points and 17 points from Rhet Schuetz left Tripp proud of his upperclassmen for the way they’ve handled the shortened season.
“They had big expectations this year and we were hoping to have a full season,” said Tripp. “We knew that with the guys that we had coming back, we had a chance to be pretty good again. I feel like we could have made a run in the postseason, but this is the best thing for us right here and we got it.”
Webb is a consistent scoring threat most nights for the Blackcats. When he’s not sinking tough shots in the lane, it’s any mixture of Schuetz, Carter Bishop, Chase Quigley, Anthony Lewis or Dylan Compton in the scoring column.
Two key aspects of Goreville’s success is bench depth and having multiple scorers on the floor at all times. Webb leads the team with an unselfish personality after earning a starting role in 2020 when the Blackcats were sent home from Peoria’s Class 1A State Championship game due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It kind of feels like a rush of relief,” Webb said on winning the BDC. “We worked so hard through our high school career and we’ve always looked forward to our senior year. It’s all we talked about growing up, so to finally get here now with such a short season kind of hurt, but to go out and achieve all that we could feels really good.”
Webb and his teammates celebrated with a slam dunk contest after the final buzzer sounded on Monday, putting a smile on Tripp’s face during postgame interviews. Roughly 15 minutes before the celebration, Goreville senior Carter Bishop missed a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter that resulted in him finishing 0-for-7 on the night.
Webb and Tripp shared their messages to Bishop, who is normally one of the Blackcats' best 3-point shooters.
“He struggled tonight and that happens, but I’ll tell him to save it for tomorrow night,” Tripp said with Goreville hosting Woodlawn on Tuesday for senior night. “It’s a big game and it’ll be another game where we’ll need to come out and play.”
Webb knows his team needs Bishop’s shooting down the final stretch. They’ll both be using Tuesday as one last opportunity to show off in front of a limited capacity crowd.
“We’re going to tell him to eat something and wash his hands pretty good,” Webb said of Bishop. “I just love our group, so it’s always a good time with us, and to have one more last home game is going to be fun.”
Goreville is likely to return eight players with varsity level experience next season. Tripp believes his school can compete for another conference title.
“I think we’re going to be talked about for sure,” he said. “We’ve got some good guys back that have experience from last year and this year now, so we always feel like we’re going to be a part of the mix.”
