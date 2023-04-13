CARBONDALE — There was no arm twisting necessary. Jim Miller was ready to step out of retirement and back onto the basketball court.

Miller was hired Thursday by the Carbondale school board to fill the vacated position of head coach held this past season by Lee Nailon.

“It’s exciting. I enjoy retirement thoroughly, but I also miss the kids,” the 61-year-old Miller said. “I am looking forward to getting back in the swing of things. Hopefully, I can make a difference – bring some continuity and consistency back to the program.”

Miller was highly successful in a 23-year run with the Terriers, compiling a 424-221 overall record, including 10 regional titles, two sectional titles, and two Super-Sectional championships.

Under his guidance, Carbondale placed fourth at state in 2004 and were second in 2005 with a record of 31-3.

Miller’s Terrier teams also captured seven South Seven Conference crowns and racked up 11 seasons of 20-plus wins. He is the winningest coach in school history and has 38 years of coaching experience altogether.

“The opportunity was there, and for me, it was a no-brainer,” Miller said. “Carbondale has always been a place I enjoy coaching. And it’s more than winning games. It’s about developing relationships with the kids and the community.”

Terriers Athletic Director Gwen Poore said Miller was the right choice.

“I really like the fact that we are getting a seasoned head coach leading our young athletes,” she said. “I truly believe that they will benefit from his teaching. That’s what we need.”

Poore said she initiated the call to Miller and it was well received.

“I just wanted to see if there would be some interest on his part, knowing that he was retired and all,” she said. “He thought it would be a good fit for him and we believe it will be, too.”

Miller, who resides in Carbondale with his wife, DeAnne, have five grown daughters and 13 grandchildren. He retired from coaching in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Once my family approved, I was ready to go,” Miller said. “It has always been an honor to represent Carbondale Community High School and the Carbondale community. I am excited about working with the kids, teaching the game, and developing a positive culture that will hopefully enhance their player growth.”