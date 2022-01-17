 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys Basketball

Boys Basketball | Hamilton County beats Pinckneyville for first time in 20 years

BENTON — Hamilton County took control of the game in the third and kept the pressure on to beat Pinckneyville, 56-42, in the second game of opening night of the 48th annual Benton Invitational Tournament on Monday.

“I put 20 years on the chalkboard before the game because it’s been 20 years since McLeansboro beat Pinckneyville,” said Hamilton County coach Doug Miller. “They’ve had a heck of a dynasty and two Hall of Fame coaches, so we said it’s time to take that off the board.”

Hamilton County improved to 17-2 on the season while the Pinckneyville fell to 14-3. The Foxes next play Sesser-Valier at 8:30 p.m. and the Panthers play Meridian in the 7 p.m. game.

The Panthers had a terrible shooting night making just 14-of-44 shots from field, including just 4-of-23 from beyond the arc and weren’t much better at the line making just 10-of-19 while the Foxes shot 19-of-29 with all but four coming inside the circle and cleaned up at the line making 18-of-24.

“We didn’t shoot very well and they made more free throws than us and that was the story of the game, but that’s something that can be fixed,” said Pinckneyville coach Bob Waggoner.

Wyatt Hamson led the Foxes with 26 points, including 15 in the third quarter. The junior center also had 13 rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot as well as making 6-of-7 from the free throw line.

“We had four guys on the floor that took care of Wyatt,” Miller said. “We were looking for him. They do their best to get the ball to him and he made easy buckets all night long.”

The game was tied 20-20 at the half when Hamson opened the third quarter with a lay in. Jaden York followed with a short basket before Trey Moll made a 3 to cut the lead back to one.

Hamson scored on a putback while being fouled and completed the 3-point play. Nile Adcock scored on a contested layup, but missed his free throw. Hamson scored on another rebound to start a 6-0 run to open an eight-point lead.

Pinckneyville cut the lead to six with 1:10 left in the quarter, but Hamson came right back with a pair of free throws and another putback to give the Foxes a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Karson Konkel cut the lead to eight to open the fourth, but Hamilton County scored the next five points to extend the lead to 13 and held on the rest of the way.

Hamilton County 56, Pinckneyville 42.

Pinckneyville;8;12;11;11;--;42

Hamilton County;12;8;21;15;--;56

PINCKNEYVILLE (42) – Duke Riggins 5 1-1 12, Nile Adcock 2 7-14 11, Kellen Scott 4 1-2 10, Trey Moll 2 0-0 6, Karsen Konkel 2 0-0 2, Pearson Launius 0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 14 10-19 42.

HAMILTON COUNTY (56) – Wyatt Hamson 10 6-7 26, Brady Thrane 3 2-2 8, Grady Lueke 1 5-6 7, Claven Lueke 2 3-4 7, Jaden York 2 2-3 3, Austin Harrelson 2 1-2 3, Layton Lueke 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 19 18-24 56.

Halftime Score: Pinckneyville 20, Hamilton County 20. 3-Point Goals: Pinckneyville 4 (Moll 2, Riggins, Scott). HamiltonCounty 0. Team Fouls: Pinckneyville 20. Hamilton County 18. Fouled Out: Adcock, Moll, Thrane. Records: Pinckneyville is 14-3. Hamilton County is 17-2.

