Boys Basketball | Hamilton County gets past Anna-Jonesboro at Goreville tourney

GOREVILLE — Three players hit for double figures as the Hamilton County Foxes took care of business with a 61-43 victory over the Anna-Jonesboro Wildcats in the opening round of the 9th Annual Goreville Invitational on Monday.

Jaden York and Austin Harrelson each tallied 12 points for the Foxes while Grady Lueke followed with 11. Brady Thrane fell one point shy of double digits with nine.

Hamilton County built a 15-10 lead by the end of the first period. The Wildcats twice pulled to within a bucket at 20-18 and 22-20, but would get no closer the rest of the evening. The Foxes went on an 11-2 run to close out the half to make the score 33-22 at intermission.

Hamilton County then put the game out of reach in the third period, outscoring A-J 15-5 over the eight-minute stretch. Subs filled the floor for both teams in the fourth period.

As a team, the Foxes knocked down 22-of-38 shots from the field (58 percent), including 5-of-10 from beyond the 3-point arc (50 percent) and also buried 12-of-15 free throws (80 percent). The only statistical hiccup was 17 turnovers.

Hamilton County head coach Doug Miller was pleased with his club's offensive performance, but not so pleased with the defense.

"When you guard that bad, you have to shoot the ball well to win," he said. "We did not guard very well in this game and that's something we're going to have to work on tomorrow or we're not going to be successful against Johnston City."

That game is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Miller said poor spacing led to the high rate of turnovers.

He added that the goal for the Foxes (now 1-0 in the tournament and 2-0 overall on the season) is to put themselves in position to win the tournament.

"Hopefully, by Saturday, we're 4-0 and will have a chance to win it."

A-J head coach Mike Chamness said the Foxes had two key offensive surges that led to the victory - one late in the second period and one at the start of the third quarter.

"It was 20-18 and they were shooting a free throw. They got an offensive rebound off the missed free throw and scored to make it a four-point lead," Chamness said. "We went down and scored to make it 22-20 and they ended the half on an 11-2 run. And then they started the second half on a little bit of a run. We were just worn down and couldn't make enough shots to keep up."

Chamness said he employed a zone defense in the second half, but Harrelson knocked down three triples to extend the advantage.

"They just beat us. Anytime you shoot as well as they did from the floor, you're going to win most nights. We've got to figure out ways to score. We got a little bit of scoring from (Landon) Trammel, but we need some of the other kids to step up and score as well."

Trammel finished with a game-high 16 points. He was 6-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-6 from long range. No other Wildcat player reached double figures. Ethan Carver finished with seven points. Dylan Harvel had six and Dawson Trammel added five.

As a team, A-J converted 16-of-41 shots (39 percent) from the field, including 4-of-13 (30 percent) from beyond the arc. They were a respectable 7-of-10 (70 percent) from the free-throw line.

Now 0-1 in the tourney and 0-2 overall, the Wildcats will take on the host Blackcats of Goreville at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0