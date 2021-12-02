Boys Basketball | Hardin County holds off Johnston City for first win

GOREVILLE — The winning coach was upset and the losing coach was happy.

That might seem backward but such was the case after Hardin County held off Johnston City, 52-49, in a battle of winless teams Thursday night at the ninth annual Goreville Invitational Tournament.

Hardin County (1-2) jumped out to leads of 10-0 and 16-3 in the first quarter, but the win wasn't secure until Connor Mowery's 3-point attempt missed and no foul was called at the final buzzer.

"This was by far the worst game we've played," said Hardin County coach Rodney Lane. "We couldn't hit shots and missed a lot of easy ones. I don't think we left Hardin County tonight."

The start was pretty good for the Cougars, who had four different players provide points early and were up 10-0 on Jake Vaughn's layup at the 3:10 mark of the first period. It was 16-3 after a free throw by Gavin Smith with 33 seconds left.

But the Indians (0-3) were back within six after a dunk by 6-foot-7 junior Laith Hoxworth. Hardin County pushed the lead back to a dozen, but the Indians pulled within six again on another Hoxworth bucket with 35 seconds left in the half.

"Every time we got up, we didn't handle the lead well," Lane said. "We'd take breaks on defense or we'd shoot a quick shot and didn't really make them play defense."

Johnston City was suddenly within three when Logan Hunter canned a 3-pointer for the first basket of the second half.

"We had a lot of positive things happen tonight," said Johnston City coach Scott Burzynski. "We eliminated a lot of our turnovers and we really did a good job rebounding. We were in a game that was fun and had a chance to win. Hopefully we'll build on this."

The Indians never took the lead, however, and even saw Hardin County take a nine-point lead again on a layup by Jake Vaughn after a triple from Smith in the third quarter.

"We didn't let them take the lead," Lane said, "but we let them do pretty much everything else but get to the lead."

Johnston City got a 3-pointer from Hunter and a putback from Heath Neibch to cut the Cougars' lead to 49-47 with 1:47 remaining.

Hoxworth missed a chance for Johnston City to tie or take the lead and Jake Vaughn drove the lane on the other end with 25 seconds left.

Then after Jake Vaughn missed a bonus free throw, the Indians were within two again when Nolan Causey put in a layup with 7.9 seconds left.

Ben Vaughn was fouled and split a pair of free throws with 7.1 on the clock and Mowery's miss ended it.

Jake Vaughn finished with 19 points and Smith had 13 for the Cougars, who had to face Goreville and Benton on the first two nights of the tournament.

"Those first two games were pretty rough for us," Lane said. "But we'll rebound. We'll be back tomorrow night and try to do it again."

Hunter scored 17 points and Hoxworth tallied 14 for the Indians, who are adjusting to life without standout Austin Brown as he chose to sit out basketball season prior to joining the Wisconsin football program.

"He's got a lot of stuff ahead of him athletically and there's no blame on him or hard feelings," Burzynski said. "We're happy for him. I think it's a situation where people are in different roles and they have to accept that and start making plays."

Johnston City faces host Goreville in Friday's opening game at 5:30 p.m., while Hardin County takes on Anna-Jonesboro in the second game. Benton faces Hamilton County in the late matchup.

Saturday's games start at 4 p.m. with Johnston City going against Anna-Jonesboro, followed by Hardin County facing Hamilton County and Benton playing Goreville in the finale.

