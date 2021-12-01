Boys Basketball | Harrisburg rebounds to beat Chester

MURPHYSBORO — After losing its opening game Monday at the free throw line in a two-point loss, Harrisburg made 20 free throws Wednesday to hold off Chester, 48-44, in game three of the Murphysboro Pool at the 18th annual Ernie Bozarth Memorial Thanksgiving Tournament.

“I thought a couple days would make a difference,” said Harrisburg coach Randy Smithpeters. “I thought Monday night’s woes were just first game jitters and playing a team that was playing its fifth game also made a difference. Tonight we were much more comfortable and shot better, especially from the line and also from the field. We also defended better and were much more conscientious about what we want to do and how to do it and just played a better game. We also got great experience down the stretch in a close one.”

Harrisburg (1-1) will play Murphysboro (2-0) in the second game Friday. The Red Devils beat Lovejoy, 66-35, in the second game. Chester (0-2, 1-3 overall) will play Lovejoy (1-1, 2-4 overall) in the first game at 5:30 p.m.

“We missed a couple shots and if those shots fall it’s probably a different outcome, but that’s how it goes,” said Chester coach Chris Toledo. “It’s a long season and we’re still learning, so it’s going to take us some time to click and start playing together. But we’re getting better every day and that’s all you can ask.”

Camron Ande led Harrisburg with 16 points with Michael Godsey added 14. Jared Landeros led the game with 19 points for the Yellow Jackets.

Chester trailed by four points with 3:41 remaining when Trace Fricke scored on a layup and Landeros followed with a steal and a layup to tie the score at 44-44 with 2:57 left.

Chester started fouling, hoping lightning would strike twice, but this time the Bulldogs zeroed in on the basket, with Chris Allen making two free throws 18 seconds later to regain the lead for Harrisburg.

Chester drew a foul on the inbounds pass and Fricke made his first, but missed the second to leave the Bulldogs up by one.

Landeros then stole the ball and after a timeout Lucas Thompson missed on a 3-point attempt from the right corner and the ball went off a Chester player giving it back to Harrisburg with 1:14 remaining.

Ross Rider was sent to the line four seconds later and split his two free throws to up the lead to two. Fricke was rejected on a layup attempt and Ande pulled down the rebound and was fouled. He made both free throws and Harrisburg led 46-42 with 50 seconds remaining.

Harrisburg got the ball back on the possession arrow and Godsey was fouled and split his two free throws to give the Bulldogs a five-point lead with 40.3 left.

It took Chester 10 seconds to score on its next possession to cut the lead to three, but Godsey went back to the line with 25.2 remaining and once again split his two shots to give the Bulldogs a four-point lead.

The first quarter was slow and deliberate with Chester taking a 4-0 lead on a basket by Landeros, followed by a steal and layup by Chance Mott. Harrisburg sliced into that lead with the first of four 3-pointers the Bulldogs would sink in the first half by Godsey.

Mott repeated his first basket with a steal and a layup 33 seconds later, but Ande tied the score with one mighty heave on a shot from beyond the arc from the left side.

With 39 seconds left in the first quarter, Allen was fouled and split his two free throws to give Harrisburg the lead, 7-6, heading into the second quarter.

Harrisburg came out of the break with a 3-pointer by Myles Crank. Landeros matched him 39 seconds later to cut the lead back to one. The Bulldogs then went on a 9-0 run over the next 2:05 started by back-to-back baskets by Allen to take a 19-9 lead with 3:12 left in the half.

Chester cut the lead to six on back-to-back baskets by Ethan Stumpe to go into intermission on the wrong end of a 19-13 score.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0