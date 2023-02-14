HERRIN — A big man in the paint who can block shots, alter shots, rebound and score is a hot commodity in high school hoops, especially in Southern Illinois.

Meet Herrin's big man, Jonathan Harrison. He is indeed a difference maker.

The 6-foot-5 junior center has improved by leaps and bounds (so to speak) from last year to this year.

Harrison pulls down about five rebounds and averages two blocks per game. He also plays the point on a 1-2-2 half-court zone and has even played the point on the zone press.

Although not a prolific scorer at this stage of his career, Harrison is showing signs of becoming an offensive force. He is presently averaging just under 10 points per game.

His breakout games were 16 points against both Carterville and Murphysboro and 15 points against West Frankfort. He has twice yanked down double-digit rebounds - once against Harrisburg and once against Benton. His best game for blocked shots was a home game with Mount Vernon where he recorded five. He also had four against both Du Quoin and Harrisburg.

"The coaches want me to be more aggressive on the offensive end like I am on defense, so that's what I'm trying to do," Harrison said. "I am much more aggressive with the basketball than I was a year ago."

Herrin head coach Sayler Shurtz said he is proud of Harrison's development as a player and person.

"Jonathan has made big strides this year with our ballclub. We talked to him about being more aggressive on the offensive end, and that's exactly what he's been doing. That game he had against Murphysboro a couple of weeks ago was very good.

"And he's having more and more of those kinds of games," Shurtz said. "I wouldn't be surprised to see him average a double-double (points and rebounds) next year."

Shurtz added that Harrison can be a game-changer when he is on his game.

"Defensively and offensively," the coach said. "He can make guys alter their shots and he can score down low or hit that outside shot from around the free-throw line. He is definitely stepping up his game. I love it when he is aggressive with the basketball."

The slender-built junior is not only the premier shot blocker in the region, he is likely the premier dunker. It doesn't take much of an opening for Harrison to put one down as he is a quick jumper with above-average hops for a big guy. He had multiple dunks at home against Carterville and has rammed at least one home against most of Herrin's opponents.

"The Carterville and Murphy games were definitely my best games so far, but I'm hoping to do even more," Harrison said. "I know I can do more."

Another interesting part of Harrison's game is his ability to handle the basketball. There have been several occasions when he helps break a press. He can also beat a defender off the dribble if the situation calls for it.

"I played a lot of AAU ball over the summer up in the Chicago area to get ready for this season," Harrison said. "I also have done more weight lifting to become stronger under the basket."

Capable of hitting the 15-to-18-footer, Harrison said he wants to become a gifted perimeter shooter between now and next year.

"I would like to extend my shot beyond the arc - be more consistent from that range," he said. "Defensively, I just have to keep improving over what I am already doing. When I was younger, I just wanted to get up in the air. Now, I work harder at keeping my feet on the ground longer before going up to get a block. A perfect game for me would be 10-to-15 points, 10-to-12 rebounds and four or five blocks. I think I am capable of doing that consistently."

Harrison said the Tigers have had a great season at 25-4 and are looking to tack on some more wins before the season is through.

"I think we are capable of winning the regional (at Mount Vernon) and going deep into the postseason," he said. "As long as we believe in ourselves and trust one another, we can do great things."

Harrison added that team camaraderie is a plus.

"We all get along very well," he said. "I consider my teammates to be brothers - a family. And our coaches have helped a lot with building that team chemistry."