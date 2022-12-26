Boys Basketball | Harrison slips past Hamilton County at Eldorado Holiday Tournament

ELDORADO — Junior guard Cameron Ande tallied 22 points Monday morning to lead the Harrisburg Bulldogs to a 60-52 come-from-behind overtime win over the Hamilton County Foxes.

It marked the opening game in the 58th Annual Eldorado Holiday Tournament.

With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 5-4 overall on the season, while the Foxes fall to 5-6.

Hamilton County was scheduled to play Carrier Mills (1-10) in the 10 p.m. game Monday for the right to advance in the consolation bracket. The loser would be eliminated from the tourney.

Harrisburg advances to the 1:45 p.m. game Tuesday to take on undefeated and top-seeded Herrin (10-0).

"I thought we were in pretty good shape at halftime (the Foxes led 20-18) regardless of the way we had just played," said Bulldogs coach Andy Fehrenbacher of his first-round contest with Hamilton County. "We did not shoot the ball well, had silly turnovers and a whole bunch of fouls. I’ll give credit to Hamilton County. They got us out of rhythm, so I’ll give coach (Doug) Miller credit for that. We just kept pushing forward and found a way in the second half."

Fehrenbacher said experience won out in the end.

"Our seniors really stepped up and did a nice job of being leaders in that second half," he said. "Guys like Myles Crank, Andrew Unthank, and Ross Rider all hit some big free throws down the stretch. Nate (Lawrence) got better as the game went along, and of course, Cam Ande started hitting some shots in the second half, and when he does that, it definitely helps."

Fehrenbacher said overtime games are never easy to predict.

"That’s a heckuva way to start the tournament, an overtime game at 8:30 in the morning," he said. "It’s a fun atmosphere here at Eldorado. There are a lot of people here early in the morning to watch high school basketball. It’s pretty amazing, really. I'm just happy we could get a win."

Hamilton County forced the overtime with a stickback just ahead of the buzzer to mark the end of regulation, tying the game at 47 all.

The Foxes led 14-8 after one quarter and 20-18 at the half. The score was tied at 32 all going into the fourth period and then again at 47 going into the overtime. In the extra period, the Bulldogs outscored the Foxes 13-5.

"Foul trouble killed us in overtime," said Hamilton County's Miller. "That game should have been over, but we told our kids to never give up, anything can happen. We drew that play up and it worked, so I give my kids credit for not quitting."

Miller said his team simply has to turn the page.

"We have to learn from this and move on," he said. "I don’t care to lose as long as our kids learn something. Hopefully, they learned that you have to get loose balls and make free throws and box out. We have to do a better job."

In addition to Ande's 22, Unthank and Crank were also in double figures with 12 for the Bulldogs.

The Foxes were paced by 6-foot-8 center Wyatt Hamson's 16 points. Eli Hanson was also in double figures with 12.