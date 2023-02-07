The Illinois High School Association ruled Monday that the Herrin-Benton game on Jan. 27 is now a "no contest" rather than a double forfeit.

What that means is neither team gets a win or a loss. Herrin's record changes to 5-1 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference and to 22-3 overall, Benton moves to 2-4 in the league, 19-7 overall.

In addition to the "no contest" part of its decision, the IHSA Board of Directors chose to suspend both teams' head coaches - Sayler Shurtz of Herrin and Ron Winemiller of Benton - for one game for their alleged unsportsmanlike conduct at the game that night.

"We appreciate the IHSA Board of Directors taking time to listen to our appeal," said Herrin High School Athletic Director Stephanie Allen. "We cannot thank the Herrin and surrounding communities enough for their support. While this is not the ideal outcome we were hoping for, we are moving forward from this decision in a positive direction."

The game itself ended with 57.7 seconds remaining in overtime and Herrin holding a 60-52 lead when a Benton player twice shoved a Herrin player during a free throw and followed up by throwing a punch. Players from both benches engaged in the altercation and four players were initially ejected from the game that night - two from each team. Additional players were cited in the aftermath and were forced to miss games.

Herrin pulled its team from the floor after the lead official informed the Tigers coaches that the game was over and they had won the game.

Executive Director Craig Anderson first ruled last week that the game would be viewed as a double forfeit as the game was not completed. This board action alters his decision.

Unless something else changes, Winemiller will sit out tonight's game with Du Quoin while Shurtz must sit out Friday's potential conference championship game with Massac County.

Following is the official statement from the IHSA Board regarding its updated ruling:

"The Board heard an appeal from Herrin High School on the Executive Director's decision to rule a varsity boys basketball game between Benton High School and Herrin High School on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 a double forfeit. The final 57.7 seconds of the game were not completed due to an unsportsmanlike act by a Benton player late in the contest that led to players from both teams engaging in physical altercations and leaving their respective benches.

"After the officials issued multiple ejections, a dispute between the coaches led the officials to call the game off. The Executive Director believed the dispute between the coaches prevented the game from being completed. The Board has modified the Executive Director's decision and ruled the game to be no contest. The game will not count toward IHSA State Series seeding. Additionally, the Board ruled that the head coach of each team will be required to sit out their next varsity contest."

Benton Athletic Director Ryan Miller did not offer any updated comment. Last week, he said the following after the initial IHSA decision:

"We have fully cooperated with the IHSA investigation and complied with all mandated penalties that have been placed upon us."