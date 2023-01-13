Boys Basketball | Herrin claims conference win over Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Relentless defensive pressure and an opportunistic offense allowed the Herrin Tigers to post a double-digit road win at Harrisburg on Friday, 60-47.

With the victory, the Tigers improve to 4-1 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference and to 16-1 overall. The Bulldogs slide to 3-2 in the league and 8-8 overall. Harrisburg had won its previous three games.

Senior guard Reese Billingsley scored a career-best 16 points to pace the Herrin offense. On three occasions, he was the beneficiary of great look-in passes from junior guard Exavier Williams that resulted in lay-in baskets.

Joining Billingsley in double figures were sophomore guard Kyrese Lukens with 12 points and junior center Jonathan Harrison with 10 points. Harrison also collected seven rebounds and blocked five shots. Haydon Mayer, who left the game with a knee bruise late in the third quarter, finished with seven points. Sophomore Madox Billingsley checked in with five points off the bench and Fox Connor donated four points to the cause in a reserve role.

The Bulldogs were led by hot-shooting junior guard Cam Ande, who totaled a game-high 24 points, 16 coming in the first half, adding to his overall average of 21 points-per-game. The only other teammate in double digits was senior post player Andrew Unthank with 11 points.

Herrin led 15-13 after one period of play, 29-22 at the half, and 43-34 after three periods.

"I think we played well enough to win," said Tigers head coach Sayler Shurtz. "But I still think we can play better. We didn't finish out the game the way I think we should have."

Shurtz said he was pleased with the effort of Reese Billingsley.

"Reese brings that grittiness and toughness that we sometimes lack," the sixth-year head coach said. "He likes the challenge of guarding the other team's best player (Ande) because that's just the kind of kid that he is. He plays hard."

Harrisburg head coach Andy Fehrenbacher said the game got away from the Bulldogs late in the second quarter.

"We were kind of trading punches with them there for a while and were tied at 22, but when we switched defenses, Herrin did a fantastic job of moving the basketball to find the open man and Williams hit a big 3. We then came down and turned the ball over and they scored again and then again for a 29-22 lead at the half."

Fehrenbacher said the Bulldogs never recovered.

"As many weapons as Herrin has on offense, you have to take some risks. They just got on a roll there in the second half and we couldn't stay with them."

Harrisburg was without the services of senior point guard Myles Crank who recently suffered an Achilles injury. His playing status is unclear at this point.

"Myles has played very well for us this season. We missed him badly tonight," Fehrenbacher said.

Harrisburg next plays Carmi on Monday at the Carmi Mid-Winter Tournament. Herrin hosts Mount Vernon on Saturday before competing at the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic on Tuesday.