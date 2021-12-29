Boys Basketball | Herrin defeats Carterville at Eldorado Holiday Tournament

ELDORADO — Herrin advanced to the championship game of the Eldorado Holiday Tournament with a hard-fought 47-37 victory over Carterville on Wednesday afternoon, avenging a regular season loss last week to the Lions.

"Our goal was to play four games here at the tournament, and hopefully, win all four," said Tigers coach Sayler Shurtz. "Today's win was huge because we're a young team still learning how to win tight games like these. The guys did a good job of moving the ball to the open man on offense and denying the 3-point shot on defense. And we rebounded much better. When the threes went up, we went to the boards hard."

Shurtz said revenge was most definitely motivation for his ballclub.

"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't. We felt like we let one get away at Carterville last week," said Shurtz. "We didn't make the big stops defensively when we needed them. We wanted to change that today. I told the kids they had to be mentally strong - that Carterville wasn't going to make things easy for them. And our kids rose to the challenge."

Herrin led at each quarter break: 10-7, 22-15 and 34-23.

Junior forward Haydon Mayer led the offensive charge for the Tigers with 17 points. He tallied eight in the first half and nine in the second. He benefited from some nice entry passes that resulted in lay-in baskets from both senior Riley Chrostoski and freshman Kyrese Lukens.

Although he fell just one point short of double figures, sophomore center Jonathan Harrison had the best all-around game for Herrin on this day, adding eight rebounds and a whopping five blocked shots to go along with his nine points.

"I thought Jonathan played a really solid game for us," Shurtz said. "He played smart today and stayed out of foul trouble. He did exactly what we need him to do to help us win games."

Sophomore Exavier Williams tossed in seven points for Herrin while Chrostoski added six, including 4-of-7 free throws in the fourth period. Reese Billingsley came off the bench to score four points and Fox Connor added two. Lukens, who led the Tigers in scoring in Tuesday's quarterfinal game, had one free throw.

The Lions, now 9-3 overall, were paced by a sophomore, Aiden Hinton, who exploded for 12 points off the bench. Senior Townsend Barton followed up with six points. Kade Lustenberger checked in with five points, including the Lions' only 3-pointer of the contest. Blake Burkey, John Stroud and Peyton Bittle dropped in four each. Nolan Hartford added two.

As a team, the Lions struggled in its long-distance shooting, knocking down only 1-of-9 from beyond the arc or 11 percent. They were 16-43 (37 percent) overall.

"You have to make shots. That's the way the game is played," said Lions coach Shane Hawkins. "And we have to do a better job of getting our shooters set up to shoot. We don't always do that. Too many times, we get in the habit of trying to create shots for ourselves instead of moving the ball the way we're supposed to on offense."

Hawkins added he was pleased with the defensive effort.

"I thought we did an OK job defensively," said Hawkins. "We held them (Tigers) to 47 points for the game and several of those points came in the last four minutes when we started fouling. Sure, there were a couple of defensive breakdowns, but that's going to happen over the course of any game. Our inability to shoot is what cost us this game."

Hawkins also spoke highly of Hinton.

"He's just a sophomore and he's getting better and better. He played well today."

The Tigers were a little better from the field than their counterpart, making good on 16-of-35 shots overall (45 percent). They also fared poorly on 3-pointers, netting only 1-of-7 (14 percent).

Herrin, which improved to 6-4 on the season, owned the rebounding edge with 21 to Carterville's 20 and had two fewer turnovers (seven) than the Lions (nine).

"I think our kids are starting to mature a little out on the floor. They're making better decisions with the basketball," Shurtz said. "I'm proud of the improvement we have made this week."

