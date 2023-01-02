Boys Basketball | Herrin makes case for best hoops team in Southern Illinois

HERRIN — The Herrin Tigers are building a formidable resume. They are 2-0 in a very competitive Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference standings with a home win over Benton and road win at Murphysboro. They are 13-0 overall this season - one of only two schools in the region who can point to an undefeated record.

Christ Our Rock Lutheran, a Class 1A school in Centralia, is the other. Herrin is classified as Class 3A based on enrollment.

The Tigers also captured their second straight Eldorado Holiday Tournament crown last week after posting wins over Carrier Mills, Harrisburg, Vienna and Massac County.

Senior forward Haydon Mayer grabbed his second straight Most Valuable Player Award there. Only four other players have won two or more of those in the 58 years of that tournament.

The Tigers may be a big duck in a small pond at Eldorado, but does that diminish what they have accomplished?

Probably not.

Would Herrin still be unbeaten if it were facing Centralia, Mount Vernon, Belleville Althoff, Cahokia, Carbondale and Marion night in and night out in the South Seven Conference?

Maybe not. Carbondale is the only South Seven school the Tigers have faced this season up to this point and Herrin won by double digits. A game with Marion was postponed due to inclement weather just prior to the holiday tournaments.

The Tigers are, however, scheduled to play host to Mount Vernon (9-5) and then meet Centralia (13-2) at the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic later this month.

Those games may provide the answer.

But for now, record aside, is Herrin the best boys basketball team in Southern Illinois?

"It's not really for us to decide who is best right now, but I think so," said Tigers coach Sayler Shurtz. "We will get a chance to play both Mount Vernon and Centralia in the weeks ahead. We just have to go out and let our play do the talking for us. I absolutely believe we are the best, or at least one of the best teams in Southern Illinois."

Shurtz said his players and members of his coaching staff should be proud of the team's 13-0 start.

"Since mid-season last year, our guys have won something like 30 of their last 32 games," Shurtz said. "Winning breeds winning and every game we win gives us even more confidence going into the next game."

Shurtz said the senior players - Haydon Mayer, Reese Billingsley, Fox Connor, Taylor Brandon, Mason Cole and Cameron Christ - bought into the program some time ago and have been excellent role models for the younger players on the squad.

"These seniors did an excellent job in the weight room and in open gyms over the summer," he said. "We have a set protocol where we have to get 50 different types of shots in during a practice. I don't have to ask the kids to do it anymore. They just do it. And I think that's a sign of building a little bit of a winning culture here. The seniors are leading by example. It's helped us become stronger as a program."

The sixth-year Tigers head coach, who has drawn interest from other school districts when coaching vacancies have occurred, said record against quality opponents most definitely comes into play when seeding teams for the regional.

"The important thing is that we want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season," Shurtz said. "To get a good seed, it comes down to how we have played against those bigger schools in our regional - teams that we have to beat. In addition to Mount Vernon and Centralia, we will play Mascoutah in the Rich Herrin Classic at Benton. We, of course, want to win all of our games, and at the very least, be competitive with all of those bigger schools."

Regarding the conference race, Shurtz said that remains a priority, too.

"We're in the driver's seat right now," he said. "You have to win your home games and you have to steal a couple on the road to win the conference," he said. "I think we will be favored to win every game - even on the road, but we know it won't be easy."

The only time Herrin has captured a league title was the 2018-19 season when the Tigers won a regional in Class 3A.

"I think that's a testament to how tough the league is every single night," Shurtz said. "Everybody thought it would be a 20-point game when we faced Harrisburg at Eldorado, but on a neutral floor, Harrisburg played with a lot of confidence and took us down to the wire and forced an overtime.

"My point is that it's a tough conference. Our goal remains to win the conference. I think we would be disappointed if we didn't."

Herrin returns to River-to-River Conference action Jan. 3 at Massac County.