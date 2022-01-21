Boys Basketball | Herrin, Marion win at West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic

WEST FRANKFORT — Haydon Mayer led four players in double figures with 17 points as the Herrin Tigers pulled away in the third quarter for a 67-49 win over Cairo in Friday night's first game at the West Frankfort Mid-Winter Classic boys basketball tournament at Max Morris Gymnasium.

Herrin is now 13-5 overall and has won 10 of its last 11 games, while Cairo dropped to 1-13 and has lost 13 in a row since winning its opener.

Exavier Williams and Jonathan Harrison both added 12 points and Fox Connor had 10 for the Tigers, who are now 2-0 in the MWC and play rival Marion in Saturday's final game at 7:30 p.m.

Herrin head coach Sayler Shurtz admitted his team was already looking ahead and that allowed the Pilots to stay close until the middle of the third quarter.

"I think a lot of it is about tomorrow night's matchup," Shurtz said. "Having a rivalry against Marion and some of these guys are still learning the game. We have a freshman and two sophomores out there that haven't played a lot of games in front of a crowd. It takes some time. I don't want to make that excuse, but against teams you should beat like that, you need to put your foot on the gas pedal."

Cairo's Daquavion Mackins led all scorers with 30 points, a dozen of which came in the first quarter. The 5-foot-7 senior also put down a one-handed dunk for the final basket of the third quarter.

The game's key stretch came right before that dunk, however.

Cairo was within six points at 37-31 and Herrin's Riley Chrostoski tossed in five straight to jumpstart an 18-4 run. Fox followed a bucket from William Wilkerson with a three-point play, then after Rodney Moore scored for the Pilots, it was Mayer with consecutive 3-pointers.

Fox kept the run going with a pair of layups, the second of which came from a nifty Mayer assist to cap the run and give the Tigers a 55-25 lead.

"We kind of got into them a little bit there during the timeout," Shurtz said. "I thought we were going through the motions a little bit. This is a team we played earlier before. And with these young guys sometimes it takes them a while to realize that once you get a lead, go ahead and put your foot on the gas pedal and extend it."

Mayer had a lot to do with the game-changing run.

"He goes about his way," Shurtz said. "He's averaging a sneaky 15 points for us right now. When we need a shot or a we need a bucket, we know we're going to him at certain times and spots. He's been doing a lot of things well for us, rebounding and facilitating, and he's always steady with scoring."

The margin was still 20 when Herrin cleared its bench with 3:16 remaining but two layups by Mackins prompted Shurtz to put the starters back in for the final minutes.

Herrin found itself trailing 12-11 in the first quarter after a layup from Mackins but led 17-14 at the frame's end and took a 35-24 lead into the halftime break.

Sheldon Adkinson added seven points, while both Moore and Wilkerson had six to complete Cairo's scoring.

In the second game, Marion rocketed out to an 11-2 lead and rolled to a 69-23 win over host West Frankfort to also become 2-0 and make Saturday's matchup against Herrin a true championship game.

Trevor Jackson had 14 of his 22 points in the first quarter, while Venson Newsom had all of his 16 points in the first half, which ended with Marion ahead 39-14.

The Wildcats are now 11-8.

West Frankfort and Cairo start the action Saturday evening with their matchup at 6 p.m.

