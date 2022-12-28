Boys Basketball | Herrin, Massac County post semifinal wins at Eldorado Holiday Tournament

ELDORADO — A fourth-quarter surge allowed the Herrin Tigers to push their way past a strong-willed Vienna Eagles ballclub Wednesday, 70-64, in the semifinal round of the Eldorado Holiday Tournament.

The Tigers improved to 12-0 with the victory, while the Eagles slipped to 11-2.

"I thought we played very undisciplined basketball in the first half," said Herrin head coach Sayler Shurtz. "We were falling for pump fakes way too much and not getting back on defense. When we fell behind (39-30), I challenged the kids - told them they are young men now and that they needed to be more aggressive defensively and start forcing the action. And on the offensive end, we needed to execute better to get back in the game."

That's exactly what the Tigers did, closing to within one at 48-47 by the end of the third period. Herrin then built an eight-point lead in the fourth period only to see Vienna come racing back to tie the game on a 3-pointer from Charlie King.

The Tigers brushed off the comeback and hit some big baskets and free throws down the stretch to claim the win.

Senior forward Haydon Mayer turned in perhaps his finest game of the season with 19 points and 11 rebounds. He also dished out a couple of key assists, both of the no-look variety.

Sophomore guard Kyrese Lukens also came up huge with the game on the line, tallying 14 points - five in the fourth quarter. Senior guard Reese Billingsley finished with 11 points, including a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. Jonathan Harrison and Madox Billingsley each collected eight points and Exavier Williams added a pair of triples for six points.

Madox Billingsley also came away with a huge steal that helped propel the Tigers to the win.

King poured in 26 points for the Eagles. He had five 3-pointers in the contest. Owen Treat followed with 16. Cato Constante checked in with six and Dayton Nichols added five as did Kaden Vaughn.

"Their experience showed. They were very disciplined and are very well coached," said Vienna head coach Stephen Dreher. "We're still a work in progress. We got a little anxious there late in the game and started forcing some things. We just never could get relaxed, but we'll get there."

Dreher said Treat and King are a pretty potent 1-2 punch for the Eagles.

"Owen could see that Charlie (66 points in three tourney games) was on today and did everything he could to get the ball to him. He is a very unselfish player. Actually, all of our kids are the same way. They kind of have the mentality of my turn tonight, your turn tomorow. Very unselfish. I also liked the tenacity that we showed. These boys have no quit in them."

Herrin led 13-11 after one period, trailed 31-29 at the half, and 48-47 after three periods.

"These were two very good basketball teams playing today - a great game," Shurtz said. "We just happened to come out on top today. Vienna is going to be tough to deal with the next couple of years."

In the other semifinal game Wednesday, the Massac County Patriots cruised past the host Eldorado Eagles, 77-51.

MASSAC COUNTY ADVANCES

The Patriots led 16-14 after one period and upped the advantage to 10 by the intermission at 35-25. The second half was all Massac County.

Massac County improves to 12-1 with the win. Eldorado falls to 6-5.

Junior guard Isaac Hosman fired in 21 points to pace the offense. Brody Smallman followed with 20. Will Harmon was also in double digits with 11. Hunter Box dropped in nine off the bench. The Eagles received 15 points from Parker Price and 14 from Josh Owens. Drayson Grathler added eight.

Eldorado also lost one of its key contributors - junior Boston Bradley - son of head coach Josh Bradley - to a recurring knee injury in the first half.

"People don't realize a lot of the things that Boston does," said his father, the coach. "It kind of changes what we do offensively. It kind of took us back a little."

Bradley was complimentary of the Patriots.

"Massac's so deep," he said. "We were a little undermanned. We knew we would have to play a darn-near perfect game to beat them. Today, we just weren't able to do it."

Bradley said the Eagles have played well overall the first half of the season.

"We started the season with two guys out," he said. "We got one of them back and won six of our last seven, including a win over a very good Carmi team Tuesday night. I think we're playing well. Sometimes, other teams have a little more (talent) and you just try to fight. Sometimes, it works, sometimes, it doesn't."