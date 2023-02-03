HERRIN — Perhaps it was just the wrong time to pay a visit to Herrin.

The atmosphere was inviting at first glance. There was a full house at Memorial Gymnasium that featured an ocean of pink as part of Herrin's annual "Pink Out Night" fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

But that warm and fuzzy feeling was not extended to the court.

The Tigers, angered by an Illinois High School Association ruling the day before that took a win away from them and damaged their chances of claiming a River-to-River Conference Ohio Division title, took out their frustrations on the Murphysboro Red Devils Friday evening, 61-33, and had a running clock in the fourth quarter.

It was one of the team's best performances of the season.

"Jonathan came out on fire," said Herrin head coach Sayler Shurtz of his 6-foo-5 junior center Jonathan Harrison. "He was very aggressive. He made up for that missed game. I was pretty proud of him offensively - how he attacked the bucket and caused some pressure down low on the Murphysboro defense tonight, which led to some open shots on the outside."

Harrison finished with 16 points to tie for game-high honors with senior forward Haydon Mayer. He also collected three blocks and grabbed seven rebounds.

Shurtz said he was also pleased with his team's defensive effort.

"We like to run that 1-2-2 zone. We thought we could match up a little bit with their personnel," he said. "We thought we could get some hands up on the perimeter. Jonathan's length causes so much of a problem whether it's down low or out on the perimeter. He's just such a disrupter."

Red Devils head coach Daryl Murphy had nothing but praise for the Tigers.

"They're just pretty darned good," he said. "They just kept pouring it in on us. They've got size, quickness and shooters. They're a dandy of a team."

Murphy said every time they were able to slow down the scoring of one Herrin player, another stepped up and delivered.

"They were just really hot shooting the ball tonight. They have four or five kids who can score the basketball."

Murphy added that it didn't help matters that his ballclub did not bring its "A" game.

"I just don't think we played very well tonight. We couldn't get any buckets to go for us. And if we can't hit our outside shots, we're going to struggle. We just didn't have an answer for Herrin tonight."

The Tigers, now 22-3 overall and 5-2 in the Ohio, jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game on a lay-in basket by Harrison, a 3-pointer from Mayer, and steal with corresponding bucket from Kyrese Lukens.

By the end of the period, it was 18-7 and Herrin simply kept building on its lead.

Exavier Williams opened the second quarter with a triple. After a drive and basket by Kaden Shields of the Red Devils, Mayer responded with two free throws and sophomore Madox Billingsley drained a trifecta to make the score 26-9.

Herrin senior Mason Cole followed with a stickback bucket. After a free throw by Braylen Agnew, Billingsley knocked down two tosses from the charity stripe. Lukens followed with two of his own and Fox Connor scored in the paint for a 36-10 advantage. A Cade Brooks 3-pointer cut the deficit to 23 at the half at 36-13.

Brooks tacked on another trey to start the third quarter, but Harrison delivered a slam dunk and jump shot. Williams had a lay-in and Mayer added two more points to make it 44-16 before Brooks fired in his third triple of the night for Murphy.

Herrin went on to build a 32-point lead early in the fourth period before subs filled the floor.

"On a night that's so special like this - to see the gym full of pink - we tell these kids every year to play for that person," Shurtz said. "Everyone's been affected by cancer, one way or another. You get the opportunity to come out and play the game that you love. Play for that person. Play for each other. Play with emotion, but don't play emotional. And other than about a two-minute stretch in the first quarter, we played great basketball tonight."

Shurtz added that sweeping the season series from the Red Devils does not happen too often.

"It's a tough place to win over there, and even when they come over here, we're about even. Daryl does a great job. I know they're young and going to be a force going forward. But it's just another conference match-up that we're very pleased with to get a win."

Lukens was a third Herrin player to reach double figures. He finished with 11. Williams finished with seven and Madox Billingsley flipped in five.

Murphysboro was paced offensively by the sophomore Brooks, who totaled 15 points, all on 3-pointers. Myles Guthman came off the bench to notch six points. Karmello Abernathy, Shields and Agnew each tallied four.

The Tigers play a 2 p.m. game today against Mascoutah in the Rich Herrin Shootout at Benton. The Red Devils, now 15-8 overall, host Marion Tuesday.