Boys Basketball | Herrin rolls past Cairo at the Du Quoin Tip-Off Classic

DU QUOIN — Tournament favorite, Herrin, jumped out to a 23-2 lead after one quarter of play Monday and waltzed past Cairo, 72-23, in the opening round of the 25th Annual Du Quoin Tip-Off Classic.

Now 2-0, the Tigers won't resume play until 5:30 p.m. Friday against West Frankfort. The 0-2 Pilots will take on Carmi-White County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"We wanted to get a lot of guys some playing time tonight and we accomplished that," said Herrin head coach Sayler Shurtz. "You want to get up early and build a big lead. I thought we (starters) did a pretty good job of rebounding and boxing out tonight, which is something that we had a problem with last week at Sesser-Valier."

Shurtz said one-sided games can be both good and bad.

"You still want to continue to execute the offense, play hard, and do things right," he said. "What you don't want is to develop any bad habits."

Shurtz said the weekend will present some new challenges for his Herrin squad.

"We're going to have to play three games in a 24-hour period from Friday evening through Saturday evening (West Frankfort on Friday and Carmi-White County and Du Quoin on Saturday), so we will need to stay rested as much as we can."

Shurtz used 12 players in all. Senior guard Mason Cole came off the bench to pace the offense with 15 points, including three shots from beyond the arc.

"That's good for his confidence," Shurtz said of the sharpshooter. Mason's one of those guys that if he's open and set to shoot the ball, I'll take him over just about anybody. He did a great job tonight."

Building on a strong first quarter, Herrin extended its lead to 46-7 at the intermission. Junior post player Jonathan Harrison scored all 10 of his points in the first half, including a pair of monster dunks that brought the crowd to its feet - one from the baseline and one down the middle of the lane.

Fellow junior, Exavier Williams, hit three shots from the outside, including one triple, for seven points. Seniors Fox Connor and Reese Billingsley tallied six points each in the first half.

The third quarter was more of the same as Herrin pulled away to a 63-16 lead. With a running clock in the fourth quarter and subs from both teams filling the floor, the scoring slowed.

Senior forward Haydon Mayer notched six points in the second half and finished with eight on the night for the Tigers. Senior reserve guard Cameron Christ fired in seven points. Senior guard Taylor Brandon contributed four as did sophomore forward Grady Cox. Sophomore guard Kyrese Lukens and sophomore forward Chance Estes each netted two points.

Cairo was paced by the nine points of sophomore guard Jeserick Pilgrim. Junior guard Damarion Nunez added six.